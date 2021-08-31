Arizona Pest Control To Support Local High School Sports And Education Programs

Reuters

The Florida Department of Education said on Monday it has withheld funds from two school districts that made masks mandatory in classrooms this fall. "Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran announced that the Florida Department of Education has withheld the monthly school board member salaries in Alachua and Broward County, as directed by the State Board of Education," the department said in a statement. Earlier this month, the Florida Board of Education told the two school districts that some of their state funding would be withheld if they failed to provide parents with a way to opt out of a requirement that children wear masks.