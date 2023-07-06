Arizona pump prices drop 11 cents on average, 30 cents above national average

Rachelle Larson fills up at QuickTrip along South Ellsworth Road near Ocotillo Road in Queen Creek on June 16, 2023.

Despite a busy and travel-packed Fourth of July, the national average price for a gallon of gas took a slight dip since last week, falling around two cents for a total of $3.52.

The expected demand surge associated with the heavy holiday travel has yet to hit, but will likely be seen in the coming days, according to the American Automobile Association.

“Gas prices may rise over the next few days based on slightly higher demand,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a weekly report. “But it could be more of a blip than a trend, and demand may retreat once the holiday is further in the rearview mirror.”

New data from the Energy Information Administration, as cited by AAA, showed a slight increase in gas demand, rising from 9.31 million barrels per day to 9.6 million.

Supplies decreased to the tune of 2.5 million barrels of crude oil since last Thursday, leveling the domestic stock to 219.5 million.

Wednesday's close to the formal trading session had West Texas Intermediate (WTI) increase by $2, for a total of $71.79.

Thursday's reported national average of $3.52 is two cents less than it was a month ago and $1.25 less than in 2022.

Arizona prices fall by 11 cents, nation's largest decrease again

The Grand Canyon state has continued on its path to meet the nationwide average somewhere in the middle, this time dropping 11 cents off the state pump price's mean since the week prior.

As of Thursday, Arizonans are paying $3.82 on average for a gallon of black gold, around 30 cents more than the national, making the state one of the more palatable markets on the pricey West Coast.

Arizona is still in the top 10 among the most expensive markets in the country, repeating in 10th place for the second week in a row, but could soon be surpassed by Colorado after it had the largest gain in the country, adding 11 cents to its total since last week — now sitting at $3.77.

Top 10: Who's paying the most?

Washington: $4.97

California: $4.84

Hawaii: $4.71

Oregon: $4.62

Alaska: $4.30

Nevada: $4.20

Idaho: $3.94

Utah: $3.88

Illinois: $3.87

Arizona: $3.82

County by county standings

For the first time in a long time, all Arizona counties are paying less than $4 on average at the pump.

Additionally, a big shakeup in the rankings took place as Maricopa County is no longer the state's leader in pump prices, after being dethroned by both Coconino County at $3.95 and Yavapai County at $3.90.

Unsurprisingly, Graham County maintained its hold as the state's cheapest market, paying on average $3.26.

The only county to see its price increase was Greenlee County by two cents.

Here's how the leaderboard shakes out:

Coconino: $3.95 (-0.06)

Yavapai: $3.90 (-0.04)

Maricopa: $3.90 (-0.14)

Santa Cruz: $3.89 (-0.06)

Mohave: $3.84 (-0.08)

Navajo: $3.80 (-0.09)

Yuma: $3.79 (-0.03)

Apache: $3.79 (-0.01)

La Paz: $3.76 (-0.07)

Pinal: $3.69 (-0.12)

Pima: $3.61 (-0.11)

Gila: $3.55 (-0.04)

Cochise: $3.48 (-0.07)

Greenlee: $3.31 (+0.02)

Graham: $3.26

