Arizona ranks third most affordable state to live, despite higher housing costs

Arizona is the third most affordable state to live in, despite near-record home prices and rents.

USA TODAY Homefront looked at the cost of living by state and ranked Arizona at No. 3, with a typical cost of living of $47,805 for a resident. That puts the state behind Utah and Tennessee for the most affordable states to live in.

The survey using federal data shows the median income in Arizona is $74,568, and that equates to people spending about 64% of their wages to live here.

USA TODAY analyzed median incomes and five basic expenses — homeownership costs, groceries, health care, income tax and gasoline — for the ranking.

Arizona only ranked in the top five for lowest costs in one of those categories: state income tax. The state ranked No. 3 on that list, with residents spending 2.4% of their incomes, or $1,797, on Arizona income taxes.

North Dakota and Ohio had the lowest state income tax rates.

The three priciest states to live in aren’t a surprise: Hawaii, California and New York. All have the highest home prices in the U.S.

The study used data from the U.S. Census, National Bureau of Economic Research and the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

