Arizona residents 2nd most likely to start a small business in 2024. Which state is 1st?

Residents of Arizona are the second most likely in the U.S. to start a small business in the new year, according to The Small Business Blog.

A study conducted by The Small Business Blog revealed that Arizona residents are the second most likely to start a small business in 2024. The study found that there were, on average, 357 searches per 10,000 people related to small businesses in the state every month. The top-searched terms included "side hustle," "small business owner," and "side hustles from home."

The general population searched topics related to small businesses, on average, a total of 26,305 times per month.

“The cost of living across America has risen drastically and it has become necessary for many households to seek additional sources of income whether this be in the form of a side hustle or a fully-fledged small business," stated the Small Business Blog.

The study conducted by the Small Business Blog utilized search data from Google Keyword Planner for over 100 terms related to "side hustle and small business." The researchers then analyzed this data, considering the average number of monthly searches per 10,000 residents, to determine which states had the highest search volumes.

Beating out Arizona in the top spot was Utah which had 365 searches per 10,000 residents.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona residents 2nd most likely to start a small business in 2024