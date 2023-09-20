Arizona retailers and logistics companies are ramping up staffing for the holidays

Hiring has been steady in the Phoenix area this year, and now we’re heading into the holiday shopping season.

Many retailers and others will be adding workers as they anticipate brisk sales. Along with ongoing staffing requirements at other companies, seasonal hiring could keep the local unemployment rate at low levels heading in 2024.

Employers seeking workers include stores at a West Valley mall, a sportsbook and a warehouse staffing company.

West Valley mall to host job fair

Many retailers at Arrowhead Towne Center are seeking seasonal and full-time help.

The mall will host a hiring fair from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 23 in the food court.

About two dozen stores and restaurants are participating, and some are accepting workers as young as 14. Companies including the following plan to participate: Coach, Macy’s, JCPenney, Sephora, AMC Theatres, Bath & Body Works, Claire’s, Kay Jewelers, See’s Candies, QUAY, Johnny Rockets, Hollister, Yankee Candle and Zales.

The shopping center is located in Glendale on Bell Road east of Loop 101.

For more information, go to: www.arrowheadtownecenter.com/jobfair . The website includes a frequently updated list of participating retailers.

Betting facility at TPC Scottsdale now hiring

The DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale is hosting a hiring fair on Sept. 20 and Sept. 21, with the aim of filling about 100 positions. TPC Scottsdale is located at 17020 N. Hayden Rd. The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. both days.

Applicants are encouraged to bring resumes for on-the-spot interviews. Open positions include those for servers, cooks, bartenders, dishwashers and hosts/hostesses. Applicants unable to attend the hiring event can email resumes to matthewoharris@pgatourtpc.com or to dksportsbookrestauranttpc@pgatourtpc.com.

The DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale is situated on the edge of the TPC Scottsdale golf course. When finished, the DraftKings location will feature 40 betting kiosks, seven ticket windows and 3,400 square feet of video walls and screens showing nonstop sports coverage.

Seasonal and full-time warehouse openings

GEODIS, a global logistics provider, plans to hire 400 seasonal workers in the Phoenix area to support anticipated shipping increases for the holiday season.

The company said it wants to enhance operational capabilities at its warehouses and distribution centers. Open positions include those for material handlers and equipment operators.

GEODIS offers flexible schedules and both part-time and full-time positions and seasonal work.

The company has a location at 6200 W. Van Buren St. in Phoenix.

For information on open seasonal positions, visit www.WorkAtGEODIS.com.

