Arizona workers to benefit as Bank of America boosts its minimum wage to $25 an hour

Reflecting in part the difficulty of attracting and retaining employees in a tight job market, Bank of America will significantly increase its minimum wage starting next month, and an undisclosed number of workers in Arizona will benefit.

Bank of America said it will start paying at least $25 an hour within two years to its staff across the country. The highest concentration of employees affected by the change are in metro Phoenix, including at a large facility in Chandler.

The company didn’t disclose the number of affected workers either here or in other states.

Bank of America’s minimum will rise to $23 an hour in October from $22 currently, en route to $25 by 2025.

Arizona's minimum wage, which is pegged to inflation, rose to $13.85 an hour this year from $12.80 in 2022. Arizona has one of the nation’s highest minimums, and it stands well above the federal level of $7.25 an hour, which applies in about 20 states.

Bank of America ranked 17th in this year’s Republic 100 special report on largest statewide employers, with an Arizona staff of 9,050.

The company has implemented a series of wage hikes in recent years to hourly workers. The minimum rose to $15 in 2017, to $17 in 2019, to $20 in 2020, to $21 in 2021 and to $22 in May 2022. The next increase to $23 equates to a minimum annualized salary of nearly $48,000, increasing to $52,000 by 2025.

“Providing a competitive minimum rate of pay is foundational to being a great place to work,” said Sheri Bronstein, chief human resources officer at Bank of America, in a prepared statement. “By investing in a variety of benefits to attract and develop talented teammates, we are investing in the long-term success of our employees, customers and communities.”

Bank of America has been featured on Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For” list for five consecutive years and has received other workplace honors.

