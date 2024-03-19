Arizona's semiconductor industry:13,000 jobs added, $35B invested since 2020

Since January 2020, 35 companies in the semiconductor industry have announced plans to expand or relocate to Arizona, representing $65 billion in investment, according to data from the Arizona Commerce Authority.

Those companies include massive fabrication facilities, like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Intel, which are both underway on multi-billion-dollar projects to manufacture semiconductors in Phoenix and Chandler. The list also includes dozens of smaller companies that work in the supply chain, including chemical manufacturers, packaging, transportation and other areas that serve the industry.

Supplier companies have located around the Valley, with some clustering near TSMC’s north Phoenix plant. Pinal County has also seen a large group of semiconductor industry-related companies choose sites there, with a large concentration in Casa Grande.

In total, the companies represent more than 13,000 jobs, according to the Arizona Commerce Authority.

Machinery at the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. in Phoenix on Aug. 24, 2023.

Suppliers that have announced new locations or grown in Arizona

LCY Chemical: LCY Chemical is also building in Casa Grande.

Air Products: Air Products is building a liquid hydrogen facility in Casa Grande.

Benchmark Electronics: Benchmark Electronics opened a precision technologies facility in Mesa.

Tokyo Electron: Tokyo Electron is growing in north Phoenix.

Yield Energy Systems: Yield Energy Systems opened a facility in Chandler.

Edwards: Edwards is adding 500 jobs in Chandler.

Solvay: Solvay is another company to choose Casa Grande for an Arizona location.

NRS Logistics: NRS Logistics is also among the Casa Grande cluster.

Rinchem: Rinchem, which does logistics and transportation for materials used in semiconductors, expanded in both Chandler and Surprise.

JX Nippon Mining & Metals: The company is one of several to select Mesa.

