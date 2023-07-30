Will Arizona's new water limits halt Phoenix-area home building? No, and here's why

Home building in metro Phoenix hasn’t come to a grinding halt and isn’t expected to, despite new water restrictions for subdivisions on the area’s edges.

And while the Valley’s water woes won’t help the area’s housing shortage, they aren’t going to make it substantially worse either, according to water and housing experts.

Arizona’s water agency said last month it would stop approving new home developments that rely solely on groundwater, which experts say is already spoken for in the Phoenix area.

The move set off alarms about metro Phoenix’s continued growth.

It only really immediately impacts a couple of Phoenix-area suburbs: Buckeye in the West Valley and Queen Creek in the East Valley. These communities rely more on groundwater for development.

But those areas, with more affordable land, are hotspots for home building. Of the 10 top-selling subdivisions under construction, four are in Buckeye and Queen Creek.

Growth experts say while solutions need to be found for Arizona’s water issues, the buzz that recent rules from the Arizona Department of Water Resources will stop metro Phoenix’s growth isn’t warranted.

“Phoenix is not out of water,” said real estate analyst Mark Stapp, director of the master of real estate development program at Arizona State University. “The messaging on this terrible.”

He said every city has growth and sustainability problems, but Arizona is being proactive in tackling its water issues.

Arizona needs more housing

What Arizona isn’t ahead of is tackling its housing shortage.

The state needs 100,000 to 270,000 additional homes — estimates vary — and most of those need to go up in metro Phoenix.

A recent report from the Kyl Center for Water Policy at ASU works on untangling what the recent water limits mean for the Valley's affordable housing problem.

The group, part of the Morrison Institute for Public Policy, found the new water rules can increase housing costs in areas like Buckeye and Queen Creek. That’s because those areas, unlike most other metro Phoenix suburbs, don’t have a designated water provider, and developers typically rely on groundwater.

Story continues

But new houses don’t account for most of the affordable housing that metro Phoenix needs, said Sarah Porter, director of the Kyl Center.

That's because new, single-family homes are too expensive for most Valley residents.

“It’s disingenuous to say imposing water rules to make sure all homes will have a long-term supply will hurt housing affordability,” she said.

The median new home price in metro Phoenix is about $466,000, according to housing research firm Zonda. That’s about $20,000 to $40,000 more than new houses in Buckeye and Queen Creek.

But that's still out of the reach of the typical Valley household making the area's median family income of $99,000, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's latest income study.

The Kyl Center report suggests many of the potential solutions for building more affordable housing that housing advocates and failed legislation have tried to get. Those include expediting the development process, requiring less parking, adding density, working to ease not in my backyard opposition and providing building fee waivers and property tax breaks.

Building more new homes

Many growth advocates agree that adding more houses of all types and prices will help ease Arizona’s housing shortage.

New home building can keep going in metro Phoenix developments that already have a Certificate of Assured Water Supply. About 80,000 new homes could be built in those communities, which at the current Valley building pace could be a four-year supply.

Also, Stapp said the Arizona State Land Department could expedite selling more of its Phoenix-area land for housing to ease the housing shortage.

About half a million acres of state land are available for mostly non-commercial development in the Valley, according to the state agency.

State land has an allocation of water from the Colorado River.

But Lynn Córdova of the agency said that doesn't mean all new subdivisions get water allocations.

Tina Tamboer, Cromford Report senior housing analyst, said “the sky isn’t falling” on metro Phoenix’s new home market. It’s too early to tell how new water limits will impact the new home market, she said.

Also, Porter said the Assured Water Supply Committee of the Governor’s Water Policy Council has received several proposals on changes to the new Department of Water Resources rules, and many discussions are underway to address their impact on development.

Reach the reporter at catherine.reagor@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-8040. Follow her on Twitter @CatherineReagor.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Will Arizona's new water limits halt metro Phoenix home building?