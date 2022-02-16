Aktia Pankki Oyj

Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

16 February 2022 at 7.00 p.m.

Arja Talma leaves Aktia's Board of Directors

Arja Talma submitted her resignation to the Board of Directors of Aktia on 16 February 2022. The nomination committee of Nordea Bank Abp proposes that Talma be a member of the Board of Directors of Nordea, replacing her duties as a member of Aktia's Board of Directors and as Chair of the Audit Committee.

After the change, Aktia will have seven Board members until the next Annual General Meeting. On 6 April 2022, the Annual General Meeting of Aktia Bank will elect the members of the Board of Directors of Aktia for a new term of office. The Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes that the number be confirmed at eight members. On 1 February 2022 in a Stock Exchange Release, Aktia published the Shareholders' Nomination Board's proposal on the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors of Aktia Bank.

We would like to thank Arja Talma for her contribution to the Board of Directors since 2013.

Aktia Bank Plc

Lasse Svens, Chairman of the Board, Aktia

Tel. +358 50 056 2945

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Central media

www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2021 amounted to EUR 15.5 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.7 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.



