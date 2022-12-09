U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,969.50
    +3.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,811.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,660.75
    +15.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,820.40
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.25
    +0.79 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.40
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    +0.17 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0582
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    +0.0830 (+2.44%)
     

  • Vix

    22.29
    -0.39 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2269
    +0.0032 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0970
    -0.5330 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,239.91
    +417.95 (+2.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.34
    +11.65 (+2.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.17
    -17.02 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,910.26
    +335.83 (+1.22%)
     

Ark Biopharmaceutical Announces NMPA Acceptance and Priority Review of New Drug Application for Ziresovir for Treatment of RSV Infection

Shanghai Ark Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
·5 min read
Shanghai Ark Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Shanghai Ark Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shanghai Ark Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Ark Biopharmaceutical), a biopharma company dedicated to the discovery and development of drugs for pediatric and respiratory diseases, today announced that the China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has formally accepted and granted Priority Review of its New Drug Application (NDA) for ziresovir (AK0529) for treatment of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection.

A novel small-molecule RSV fusion (F) protein inhibitor, ziresovir is the first anti-RSV drug that has successfully completed phase 3 clinical study globally. Notably, as the first innovative pediatric drug discovered and developed in China before expanding to the rest of the world, it has received the first Breakthrough Therapy designation ever granted by NMPA to non-oncology investigational products.

The NDA submission was based on study results of the phase 3 registration trial (AirFLO): ziresovir demonstrated a rapid-onset of clinical effect, achieving 30% placebo-adjusted reduction in S&S score (p=0.002) on day 3 of treatment. The effect was most pronounced in young patients under 6 months. In this group, who are at high risk for severe RSV infection, a 55% placebo-adjusted reduction in S&S score was achieved (p<0.001). Moreover, in patients admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU), the length of ICU stay was significantly shorter in the ziresovir group than the placebo group (median 3.0 vs. 8.0 days; p=0.05). Ziresovir also showed a significant anti-viral effect: the ziresovir group showed 77% greater effect in viral load reduction on day 5 compared with the placebo group (p=0.006); and statistically significant viral load reduction in the ziresovir group throughout the treatment period. Follow-up data are available for up to 6 months, during which the incidence rate of recurrent wheezing was significantly lower in children under 6-month-old who were treated with ziresovir compared to the placebo group (9.0% vs. 26.3%; p=0.02). The AirFLO study showed good safety and tolerability profile for ziresovir in infants.

Dr. Jim Wu, CEO of Ark Biopharmaceutical commented: "This is our first NDA submission for a Class I New Drug accepted for review by China NMPA, and it represents an important business milestone for Ark Biopharmaceutical to become a biopharmaceutical company with both R&D and commercialization capabilities. With regulatory guidance and advice from NMPA, we will engage closely with the medical community to bring ziresovir to market and benefit Chinese RSV patients soon."

About RSV
RSV is a highly prevalent airborne RNA virus which enters the trachea and lungs through oral and nasal inhalation, invades epithelial cells and causes damage in respiratory tract, which can lead to excessive airway mucus, lumen blockage, and dyspnea. The common symptoms of RSV infection are runny nose, fever, cough, and wheeze. Under serious conditions, respiratory distress and complete airway blockage may occur, leading to respiratory failure and death.
RSV infection is the leading cause of hospitalization and death in children under five years of age worldwide. According to The Lancet, there were 33 million RSV-related acute lower respiratory tract infections among children under 5 years of age worldwide in 2019, resulting in 3.6 million hospital admissions and 100,000-140,000 deaths due to RSV. Even in children with mild symptoms, untreated RSV infection may develop into chronic respiratory diseases, such as wheeze and asthma, and affect a child’s long-term growth and development.
The populations most susceptible to RSV infection are children, the elderly, and adults with impaired immune functions. Over 90% of children are infected with RSV before 2 years of age. At present, there are neither effective vaccine nor treatments available that specifically target RSV.

About Ziresovir
Ziresovir is a novel small-molecule RSV fusion (F) protein inhibitor. It binds to the F protein of the virus and prevents viral entry into human cells. Ziresovir can also suppress virus transmission by blocking cell fusion through the formation of “syncytia”, a characteristic event of RSV infection of host cells.
Ziresovir is the first oral anti-RSV drug that has successfully completed a phase 3 pivotal clinical study globally. It is the first innovative pediatric drug discovered and developed in China before expanding to the rest of the world. Ziresovir is also the first non-oncology investigational product ever granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the Chinese National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).

About Ark Biopharmaceutical
Ark Biopharmaceutical is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on discovering and developing novel drugs for unmet medical needs, especially in pediatric and respiratory diseases. Since its inception in 2014 as Ark Biosciences, the company has established core technology platforms and discovered drug candidates with global patent protection. Through in-house R&D efforts and external collaborations, it has developed a promising and highly differentiated product pipeline. The core product, ziresovir, is the leading RSV antiviral drug that received a Breakthrough Therapy designation from NMPA. Another near-commercial asset is an FDA-approved ADHD drug AZSTARYS. Ark Biopharmaceutical owns the rights for development and marketing AZSTARYS in Greater China. The pipeline also includes a battery of clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates with first- or best-in-class potential for global market.
Ark Biopharmaceutical has a track record of successful collaboration and partnership with multinational pharma companies such as Roche/Genentech, world-leading academic institutions such as The Scripps Research Institute, the Institute of Microbiology of Chinese Academy of Sciences, domestic and global biotech companies, as well as multinational investment institutions.

For more information, please visit: www.arkbiosciences.com
Investor Inquiry
IR@arkbiosciences.com


Recommended Stories

  • 'Vampire Survivors' got a surprise (and free) iOS and Android release

    One of the best games of the year is now available on mobile for free.

  • Pharvaris Shares Surges On Positive Data From HAE Attacks Study, Makes Way For FDA To Remove Clinical Hold

    Pharvaris NV (NASDAQ: PHVS) announced topline data from the RAPIDe-1 Phase 2 study, demonstrating statistically significant results of PHVS416 as an oral on-demand treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks. The study's primary endpoint is the change of a three-symptom composite (skin pain, skin swelling, abdominal pain) visual analog scale (VAS-3) score from pre-treatment to four hours post-treatment. Topline data from 147 attacks collected by 62 patients show that dose levels of PHVS416

  • Why BioVie Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of BioVie (NASDAQ: BIVI) were soaring 23.6% higher as of 11:19 a.m. ET on Thursday. The big jump appears to be the result of a delayed positive reaction by investors after the drugmaker reported results earlier this week from a phase 2 study evaluating experimental therapy NE3107. On Tuesday, BioVie's share price tumbled after the company's Monday evening announcement of results from its phase 2 study of NE3107 in treating Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.

  • Here's What We Know So Far About Amgen's Obesity Drug As It Trails Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly

    Amgen is years behind rivals in developing an obesity treatment, but the company says its experimental drug could prove superior.

  • Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript December 5, 2022 Veru Inc. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.51 EPS, expectations were $-0.3. Operator: Good morning ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Veru Inc.’s Investor Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. After this morning’s discussion, there will be an opportunity […]

  • Relmada Therapeutics shares decline 40% on Thursday

    Shares of Relmada Therapeutics Inc. tumbled about 40% in premarket trading on Thursday, the day after the company said its experimental depression drug did not meet the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 clinical trial. The stock closed Wednesday at $4.16, a three-year low. The study was evaluating REL-1017 as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. The same drug previously failed as a monotherapy for the same condition. Relmada said it is continuing to study the investigational therap

  • FDA Authorizes Updated Covid-19 Vaccines for Children as Young as 6 Months

    Under the decision, certain children 6 months through 5 years can get the updated boosters, which target two Omicron offshoots as well as the original strain of the coronavirus.

  • Pharming announces publication of data from Phase 3 Study of leniolisib in patients with APDS in ASH's Blood

    Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM) (Nasdaq: PHAR) announces today that the positive results of a Phase 3 clinical trial of the investigational drug leniolisib, an oral, selective phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3Kδ) inhibitor, in adult and adolescent patients with activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome (APDS), a rare primary immunodeficiency, have been published in Blood,1 the peer-reviewed international medical journal of the American So

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After The FDA Gives It A Speedy Review In RSV?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the FDA gives it a speedy review for an older adult RSV vaccine? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Biotech Hasn't Been This Blazing Hot Since Early 2021 — Here Are The Top 5

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • Pfizer (PFE) RSV Vaccine Candidate BLA Gets FDA's Priority Tag

    The FDA's decision on Pfizer's (PFE) BLA seeking approval for RSV vaccine candidate in older adults is expected in May 2023.

  • Prometheus Bio 'Comfortably Overshoots' Drug's Expectations — And Shares Nearly Triple

    Prometheus Bio reported promising results from two inflammatory disease studies on Wednesday, and RXDX stock catapulted higher.

  • Mirati (MRTX) Down After 1st-Line Lung Cancer Data on Adagrasib

    Mirati Therapeutics' (MRTX) preliminary data from the first-line NSCLC study showed that adagrasib plus Merck's Keytruda achieved an objective response rate of 49%.

  • AstraZeneca Highlights Detailed Data From Two Breast Cancer Trials

    AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) announced detailed results from the SERENA-2 Phase 2 trial of camizestrant in pretreated post-menopausal patients with estrogen receptor (ER)-positive locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The data showed that camizestrant demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) at 75mg and 150mg dose levels versus Faslodex (fulvestrant) 500mg in patients previously treated with endocrine therapy. In t

  • Masimo (MASI) W1 Watch With Hi to Improve Patient Outcome

    Masimo's (MASI) full-market release of the Hi for the Masimo W1 watch is likely to significantly improve RPM.

  • Prometheus shares rally 177% as it prepares to move drug into Phase 3 studies

    Shares of Prometheus Biosciences Inc. soared 177.0% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said it will advance an experimental therapy into Phase 3 clinical trials for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease next year. The treatment, PRA023, was both safe and efficacious in a pair of Phase 2 clinical trials for the same conditions, Prometheus said in a news release. The full data from both mid-stage studies is expected to be shared at a medical meeting in the future. Prometheus "now

  • GSK's Jemperli/Chemo Combo Shows Response Rate Of 46% In Head-To-Head Lung Cancer Trial

    GSK plc (NYSE: GSK) announced results from the PERLA phase 2 trial investigating Jemperli (dostarlimab) + chemotherapy versus Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda pembrolizumab + chemo as a first-line treatment for metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Dostarlimab plus chemotherapy achieved promising results for the primary endpoint of confirmed objective response rate (ORR) and the key secondary endpoint of median progression-free survival (mPFS). The ORR was 46% (n=56/12

  • I'm a Dementia Doctor and These are the 5 Most Common Symptoms People Miss

    Being proactive about brain health is one way to live a longer quality of life and help reduce the risk of dementia. According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide are living with the crippling condition that can rob your memory, judgment and performing day-to-day activities. WHO states, "Dementia is currently the seventh leading cause of death among all diseases and one of the major causes of disability and dependency among older people globally.""The brain is

  • FDA Authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech And Moderna's Bivalent COVID Shots For 6 Months Old

    The FDA has authorized COVID-19 shots from Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE)/ BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) targeting the original coronavirus and Omicron sub-variants for use in children as young as six months of age. The amended authorization allows the use of Moderna's bivalent shot as a booster in children six months through 5 years of age, two months after their initial vaccination. Pfizer/BioNTech's updated shot can now be given as a third dose to those aged six months thr

  • Examining the risks of colon cancer in the wake of Kristie Alley’s passing

    Actress Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. Dr. Bidhan Das, a Colorectal surgeon with UTHealth Houston and UT Physicians, discusses the symptoms of colon cancer and why is it on the rise among younger patients.