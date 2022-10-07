U.S. markets open in 9 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,752.75
    -4.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,964.00
    -18.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,532.75
    -9.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,758.80
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.41
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.20
    -2.60 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    20.77
    +0.11 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9808
    +0.0012 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8260
    +0.0670 (+1.78%)
     

  • Vix

    30.52
    +1.97 (+6.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1174
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9460
    -0.1220 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,997.92
    -400.28 (-1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.17
    -7.95 (-1.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,997.27
    -55.35 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,138.02
    -173.28 (-0.63%)
     

Ark Biopharmaceutical Presents Positive Results in Phase 3 AIRFLO Study of Ziresovir in RSV-Infected Hospitalized Infants at 12th International RSV Symposium

Shanghai Ark Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
·6 min read
Shanghai Ark Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Shanghai Ark Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

SHANGHAI, China, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Results from Shanghai Ark Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Ark Biopharmaceutical)’s successful Phase 3 study (AIRFLO) with the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) inhibitor ziresovir (AK0529) in infants hospitalized with infection were presented for the first time at the 12th International RSV Symposium in Belfast, UK on October 1st, 2022. The study met both the primary endpoint of reduction in signs-and-symptoms (S&S) score on day 3 of treatment, and the key secondary endpoint of reduction in viral load on day 5, compared with placebo. The results were presented by Dr. Jim Wu, CEO of Ark Biopharmaceutical.

In the AIRFLO study, ziresovir demonstrated a rapid clinical effect, achieving 30% placebo-adjusted reduction in S&S score (p=0.002) on day 3 of treatment. The effect was most pronounced in the youngest patients aged less than 6 months. In this group, who are at high risk of severe illness, a 55% placebo-adjusted reduction in S&S score was achieved (p<0.001). Moreover, in the patients admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU), the length of ICU stay was significantly shorter in the ziresovir group than in patients receiving placebo (median 3.0 vs. 8.0 days; p=0.05). Such results indicate potentially significant pharmacoeconomic value of ziresovir to healthcare systems.

Ziresovir also showed a significant anti-viral effect: the active treatment group showed 77% greater reduction in viral load reduction on day 5 compared with placebo (p=0.006); and statistically significant viral load reductions in the ziresovir group throughout the treatment period. Follow-up data are available from up to 6 months, during which the incident rate of wheezing was significantly lower in 6-month-old or below children treated initially with active drug than with placebo (9.0% vs. 26.3%; p=0.02). The favorable safety and tolerability profile reported for ziresovir in earlier clinical studies was confirmed in the AIRFLO study, with no significant differences in the frequency of treatment-emergent adverse events between ziresovir and placebo.

“This is the first successful phase 3 trial with an orally antiviral drug to treat hospitalized infants with moderate to severe RSV infection. I congratulate Ark team for the achievement. The phase 3 data showed that ziresovir exhibits significant clinical benefits and antiviral effect with a good safety profile in the treatment of RSV-infected hospitalized infants, and significantly reduced recurrent wheezing out to 6 months post-hospitalization,” commented Dr. Pedro (Tony) Piedra, professor of molecular virology and microbiology, and pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine. “The AIRFLO study results support ziresovir as an effective anti-RSV therapy. Based on these encouraging findings, we are continuing our development efforts to quickly bring ziresovir to very needed RSV patients in China and globally,” said Dr. Wu, CEO of Ark Biopharmaceutical.

About RSV
RSV is a highly prevalent airborne RNA virus which enters the trachea and lungs through oral and nasal inhalation, invades epithelial cells and causes damage in respiratory tract, which can lead to excessive airway mucus, lumen blockage, and dyspnea. The common symptoms of RSV infection are runny nose, fever, cough, and wheeze. Under serious conditions, respiratory distress and complete airway blockage may occur, leading to respiratory failure and death.

RSV infection is the leading cause of hospitalization and death in children under five years of age worldwide. According to The Lancet, there were 33 million RSV-related acute lower respiratory tract infections among children under 5 years of age worldwide in 2019, resulting in 3.6 million hospital admissions and 101,400 deaths due to RSV. Even in children with mild symptoms, untreated RSV infection may develop into chronic respiratory diseases, such as wheeze and asthma, and affect a child’s long-term growth and development.

The populations most susceptible to RSV infection are children, the elderly, and adults with impaired immune functions. Over 90% of children are infected with RSV before 2 years of age. At present, there are neither effective vaccine nor treatments available that specifically target RSV.

About the International RSV Symposium and ISIRV
The International RSV Symposium is organized by the International Society for Influenza and other Respiratory Virus Diseases (ISIRV). ISIRV is an independent and international scientific professional society promoting the prevention, detection, treatment, and control of influenza and other respiratory virus diseases.
ISIRV was founded in 2005 as the first scientific society with a fully worldwide remit focused on influenza and respiratory virus disease.

About Ziresovir
Ziresovir is a novel small-molecule RSV fusion (F) protein inhibitor. It binds to the F protein of the virus and prevents viral entry into human cells and viral infection. Ziresovir can also suppress virus transmission by blocking cell fusion through the formation of “syncytia”, a characteristic event of RSV infection of host cells.

Ziresovir is the first orally anti-RSV drug that has successfully completed a phase 3 pivotal clinical study globally. It is the first pediatric drug discovered and developed in China before expanding to the rest of the world. Ziresovir is also the first non-oncology investigational product ever granted breakthrough designation by the Chinese National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).

About AIRFLO Study
Airflo was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter, phase III clinical study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ziresovir in hospitalized infants aged 1 to 24 months with moderate to severe RSV infection in China. The primary endpoint of study was the active drug superior to placebo in terms of changes from baseline in bronchiolitis signs and symptoms score on day 3 of treatment. The key secondary endpoint was to evaluate antiviral effects of ziresovir to placebo on day 5. The study consisted of two parts with Part 1 (54 subjects) to mainly assess drug’s safety and pharmacokinetic in Chinese subjects, and Part 2 (248 subjects) to evaluate drug’s efficacy. For each study part, eligible subjects were randomized in a 2:1 ratio to receive either ziresovir or placebo BID for 5 days. There were 2 periods in each study part. The main study period included a 36-hour screening period prior to the first dose, a 5-day treatment period and a 9-day safety follow-up period. The second part was a 24-month information collection period from the end of the safety follow-up period at Month 6 and at the end of the second year. During this period, data on respiratory sequelae (number of wheezing recurrences, duration, treatment, diagnosis of asthma) were collected.

About Ark Biopharmaceutical
Ark Biopharmaceutical is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on discovering and developing novel drugs for unmet medical needs, especially in pediatric and respiratory diseases. Since its inception in 2014 as Ark Biosciences, the company has established core technology platforms and discovered drug candidates with global patent protection. Through in-house R&D efforts and external collaborations, it has developed a promising and highly differentiated product pipeline. The core product, ziresovir, is the leading RSV antiviral drug that received a breakthrough designation from NMPA and successfully completed a pivotal phase 3 clinical trial. Another near-commercial asset is an ADHD drug AZSTARYS recently approved by FDA. Ark Biopharmaceutical owns the right for development and marketing AZSTARYS in Greater China. The pipeline also includes a battery of clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates with first- or best-in-class potential for global market.

Ark Biopharmaceutical has a track record of successful collaboration and partnership with multinational pharma companies such as Roche/Genentech, world-leading academic institutions such as The Scripps Research Institute, the Institute of Microbiology of Chinese Academy of Sciences, domestic and global biotech companies, as well as multinational investment institutions.

Investor Inquiry
IR@arkbiosciences.com



Recommended Stories

  • Zcash May Be Getting Spammed, but the Blockchain is Doing Just Fine, the Company Behind it Says

    The Electronic Coin Company, the organization behind Zcash, claims that concerns of a spam attack are mostly just FUD.

  • Binance Smart Chain halts after $100 million exploit, CZ says: ‘The issue is contained’

    “The issue is contained now,” Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao wrote. “Your funds are safe.”

  • Taiwan Insurers Seek Exemption From Stockholding Disclosure

    (Bloomberg) -- At least two Taiwan life insurers and the island’s Labor Pension Fund plan to push for less strict disclosure requirements from regulators on publicly traded companies to avoid possible market volatility once new rules are introduced, people familiar with the matter said. At least two major Taiwan insurers will ask the Life Insurance Association to seek the exclusion on behalf of its members, or to be allowed a longer reporting period once the law is passed, the people said, decli

  • Mizuho to Buy Stake in Rakuten’s Brokerage Unit for $552 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Mizuho Financial Group Inc. agreed to buy a minority stake in Rakuten Group Inc.’s online securities arm for 80 billion yen ($552 million), the latest move by a Japanese bank to team up with a technology company and bolster digital services.The Japanese lender’s brokerage unit will buy almost 20% of Rakuten Securities Inc., the companies said on Friday. The transaction is scheduled to be completed in November.The deal comes after billionaire Hiroshi Mikitani’s e-commerce giant thi

  • ‘Take Opportunities on Days Like Today’: Mary Callahan Erdoes Says Now Could Be the Best Time to Invest. Here Are 3 Stocks to Consider

    Investors are facing a storm of headwinds right now – a genuine bear market, stubbornly high inflation, rising interest rates, and increased fears of a recession in the near-term. However, Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of JPMorgan's Asset & Wealth Management division, advises investors to stay invested. "It's actually the easiest time in the world to find alpha — there is alpha everywhere... It's everywhere, because we are in such a state of change... While all the world is focused on all the black

  • 3 Stocks Savvy Investors Are Buying Hand Over Fist

    While the SPDR S&P Healthcare ETF is down 10% year to date, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has plummeted 29%. Investors should always keep the long-term potential of businesses in mind when investing in the stock market. Sunosi, purchased from Jazz Pharmaceuticals in May, has been Axsome's blockbuster drug.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights CRISPR Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, Sarepta Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics

    CRISPR Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, Sarepta Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics are part of the Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • Is This Stock a Buy After Soaring by 37%?

    Biotech giant Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) was underperforming the market this year -- that is, until the company's shares soared by as much as 37% last week. The drugmaker's major win in the stock market came after it reported positive top-line results from a phase 3 clinical trial for lecanemab, a potential therapy for Alzheimer's disease (AD). Biogen is developing lecanemab in collaboration with Japan-based Esai.

  • This Is the Most Common COVID Sign Now That Fever Is "Really Rare," New Data Shows

    Since COVID-19 began to spread two and a half years ago, our understanding of the virus has changed drastically. However, that isn't to say that the ever-adapting pathogen hasn't kept the medical community on its toes. New highly contagious subvariants have made it more difficult for our bodies to defend against the virus while also changing up the likelihood of which symptoms you'll feel when you come down with it. In fact, new data now shows that even running a fever isn't as common as experie

  • Why Moderna Stock Couldn't Shake the Thursday Blues

    The CDC's latest report on COVID-19 vaccinations didn't provide enough fuel for shareholder optimism.

  • Biotech Hasn't Been This Blazing Hot Since Early 2021 — Here Are The Top 5

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • Better Alzheimer's Disease Stock: Eli Lilly or Biogen?

    One of these stocks has significantly outperformed the other over the past year. Will that continue?

  • Legal cannabis poses a quandary for US companies screening staff for drugs

    (Reuters) -Workers at Wyatt Bassett's furniture factory in Virginia use powerful tools to churn out the company's trademark dressers and headboards, so screening new hires for drugs is a no-brainer. Virginia last year fully legalized marijuana — the first state in the South to do so. The upshot is that "being positive for cannabis does not necessarily disqualify you for employment," said Bassett, CEO of Vaughan-Bassett Furniture Co., which has 575 employees.

  • The Clock Is Ticking to Buy This Game-Changing Stock at a Discount

    Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) stands out as a great example and is attractively valued right now. TTFields use electric fields that are tuned to specific frequencies to interfere with the division of cancer cells. Novocure has already demonstrated that TTFields work well in treating glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive form of brain cancer.

  • How $1 billion deal with San Francisco biotech could change how we prep for flu season

    The company has been without a product on the market since the FDA withdrew emergency use authorization in April of its Covid 19 treatment as the Covid virus mutated.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for October 2022

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2022.

  • Is There Treatment for Long COVID? Here’s Everything You Need To Know if You’re Still Experiencing Symptoms

    As debilitating as it can be to contract COVID, many people are just as concerned about experiencing long COVID symptoms. In fact, according to the CDC, nearly one in five Americans who have been infected with the virus still have long COVID. Here’s what we know so far about treatment and the ...

  • Doctors fear California law aimed at COVID-19 misinformation could do more harm than good

    Doctors who spread misinformation about COVID-19 could face disciplinary measures in California under a new state law.

  • GSK's Key Drugs to Drive Sales in a Sluggish Second Half

    GSK's specialty products like Dovato, Nucala, Trelegy Ellipta, Shingrix are driving sales, making up for the lower sales of established drugs due to generic erosion.

  • Eli Lilly gets FDA's speedy review for obesity drug

    The FDA granted the "fast track" status to the drug, which makes it eligible for an expedited review. The developments come as obesity continues to be a major health concern in the United States, with the disease estimated to have affected more than 40% of the population and cost nearly $173 billion annually, according to federal data. The FDA had approved Mounjaro for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes in May. The drug — also known as tirzepatide — is expected to become a blockbuster treatment if approved for obesity, and compete with Novo Nordisk's Wegovy.