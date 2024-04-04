Advertisement
ARK Invest 21Shares Bitcoin Spot ETF Surpasses Grayscale's GBTC in Outflows for the First Time

Hope C
1 min read
ARK Invest 21Shares Bitcoin Spot ETF Surpasses Grayscale’s GBTC in Outflows for the First Time
ARK Invest 21Shares Bitcoin Spot ETF Surpasses Grayscale’s GBTC in Outflows for the First Time

ARK 21Shares exchange-traded fund (ARKB) experienced higher Bitcoin (BTC) outflows than Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) for the first time. According to data from Farside Investors, ARKB recorded outflows of nearly $88 million on Tuesday, surpassing GBTC's outflows of $81 million. These two products were the sole losers among the 11 ETFs analyzed.

The outflows from ARKB mark its largest since its launch in January. The fund suffered a loss of $300,000 on Monday, marking its first-ever outflows. In contrast, Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust has been facing continuous outflows since March 15, with the total outflows now exceeding $15 billion, as per the data.

Among other ETFs, BlackRock's IBIT emerged as the leader, attracting an additional $150 million. Fidelity's FBTC followed with $44 million in inflows. Overall, the net inflows for the day reached $40 million, a significant improvement compared to the net outflows of $80 million recorded on Monday.

Bitcoin prices have remained relatively stable over the past 24 hours, declining 0.55% over the past 24 hours. However, it experienced a sharp decline in the past week, dropping by over 5% and falling back below the $69,000 level.

