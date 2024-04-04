ARK Invest 21Shares Bitcoin Spot ETF Surpasses Grayscale’s GBTC in Outflows for the First Time

ARK 21Shares exchange-traded fund (ARKB) experienced higher Bitcoin (BTC) outflows than Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) for the first time. According to data from Farside Investors, ARKB recorded outflows of nearly $88 million on Tuesday, surpassing GBTC's outflows of $81 million. These two products were the sole losers among the 11 ETFs analyzed.

The outflows from ARKB mark its largest since its launch in January. The fund suffered a loss of $300,000 on Monday, marking its first-ever outflows. In contrast, Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust has been facing continuous outflows since March 15, with the total outflows now exceeding $15 billion, as per the data.

Among other ETFs, BlackRock's IBIT emerged as the leader, attracting an additional $150 million. Fidelity's FBTC followed with $44 million in inflows. Overall, the net inflows for the day reached $40 million, a significant improvement compared to the net outflows of $80 million recorded on Monday.

Bitcoin prices have remained relatively stable over the past 24 hours, declining 0.55% over the past 24 hours. However, it experienced a sharp decline in the past week, dropping by over 5% and falling back below the $69,000 level.