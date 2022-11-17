U.S. markets close in 4 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,909.97
    -48.82 (-1.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,288.85
    -264.98 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,052.02
    -131.64 (-1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,824.40
    -28.77 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.61
    -2.98 (-3.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.10
    -13.70 (-0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    20.88
    -0.65 (-3.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0331
    -0.0066 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7880
    +0.0960 (+2.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1780
    -0.0136 (-1.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.6590
    +1.1510 (+0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,572.24
    +105.74 (+0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.69
    -0.73 (-0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,342.15
    -9.04 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,930.57
    -97.73 (-0.35%)
     

ARK Invest and BMO Investments Inc. Launch Three of ARK's Existing ETF Strategies Available for Canadian Investors

·4 min read

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARK Investment Management LLC ("ARK" or "ARK Invest"), is pleased to announce its partnership with BMO Investments Inc., the manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, to make three of ARK's existing ETF strategies available to investors in Canada.

The three new BMO ARK mutual funds, with ETF Series listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, are BMO ARK Innovation Fund (ARKK), BMO ARK Genomic Revolution Fund (ARKG), and BMO ARK Next Generation Internet Fund (ARKW) (collectively, the "BMO ARK Funds"). The Funds are managed by ARK and begin trading today.

"Leveraging BMO's powerful scale and distribution network, we are proud to make our existing ETF strategies available for more investors in Canada by launching the BMO ARK Funds," said Cathie Wood, ARK's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. "We believe innovation is key to growth in a portfolio. According to our research, the global economy is undergoing one of the largest technological transformations in history, displacing industry incumbents and creating new leaders, enablers, and beneficiaries of disruptive innovation. We strive to give all investors access to these exponential opportunities."

Today's listing of the new BMO ARK Funds builds on BMO Exchange Traded Funds comprehensive suite of strategies across mandates, asset classes, and geographies, providing effective portfolio solutions for investors. BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been a leading ETF provider in Canada for more than 11 years, with over 100 strategies, over 25 per cent market share in Canada,1 and $80.6 billion in assets under management. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors.

"We are excited to be partnering with ARK to offer the BMO ARK Funds to help investors build better and stronger portfolios that are well positioned for growth," said Kevin Gopaul, President, ETFs, BMO Global Asset Management. "Based on the strength and expertise of the ARK team, these three new BMO ARK Funds are well positioned to benefit from important long-term trends in the market."

BMO ARK Funds

  • BMO ARK Innovation Fund (series A, F, I, Advisor Series and ETF Series units). This Fund invests primarily in global equity securities of companies across various sectors involved in the development of technologically enabled products or services associated with fintech innovation, genomic innovation, industrial innovation, and next generation internet innovation that have the potential for changing the way the world works.

  • BMO ARK Genomic Revolution Fund (series A, F, I, Advisor Series and ETF Series units). This Fund invests primarily in global equity securities of companies across various sectors that are focused on and are expected to substantially benefit from extending and enhancing the quality of human and other life by incorporating technological and scientific developments and advancements in genomics into their business such as CRISPR, targeted therapeutics, bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, stem cells and agricultural biology that have the potential for changing the way the world works.

  • BMO ARK Next Generation Internet Fund (series A, F, I, Advisor Series and ETF Series units). This Fund invests primarily in global equity securities of companies across various sectors focused on and expected to benefit from shifting the bases of technology infrastructure to the cloud, enabling mobile, new and local services, such as companies that rely on or benefit from the increased use of shared technology, infrastructure and services, internet-based products and services, new payment methods, big data, the internet of things, and social distribution and media that have the potential for changing the way the world works.

About ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC is a federally registered investment adviser and privately held investment firm. Specializing in thematic investing in disruptive innovation, the firm is rooted in over 40 years of experience in identifying and investing in innovations that should change the way the world works. Through its open research process, ARK identifies companies that it believes are leading and benefiting from cross-sector innovations such as robotics, energy storage, genomic sequencing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology. ARK's investment strategies include Autonomous Technology and Robotics, Next Generation Internet, Genomic Revolution, Fintech Innovation, Space Exploration & Innovation, 3D Printing, Israel Innovative Technology, Venture Capital, and the overall ARK Disruptive Innovation Strategy. For more information about ARK, its offerings, and original research, please visit www.ark-invest.com.

1 Morningstar, December 2021

Contact: Shaina Lamb, shaina@dlpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ark-invest-and-bmo-investments-inc-launch-three-of-arks-existing-etf-strategies-available-for-canadian-investors-301681733.html

SOURCE ARK Investment Management

Recommended Stories

  • Is Silvergate Capital Facing a Bank Run?

    The entire crypto industry has been struggling after the major crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy last week following a liquidity crunch and opening of federal investigations into the actions of its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried. The crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) has been hit particularly hard, with its stock down about 47% since the news about FTX started to break last week. Now there is chatter that Silvergate could be facing a run -- when customers rush to withdraw their deposits because of concerns about the survival of the bank.

  • Why Tattooed Chef Stock Crumbled Today

    Shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) crumbled on Wednesday after the packaged-food company announced its financial results for the third quarter. In other words, there are more Tattooed Chef products available to consumers than ever, but that's not translating into greater sales. The growth of Tattooed Chef's business hasn't led to greater sales, but it has led to greater expenses.

  • Better Buy: AGNC Investment or Annaly Capital Management?

    Operating in the same industry and offering almost identical yields, here's a closer look at which company is the better high-yield dividend buy today.

  • Cathie Wood Went Bargain Shopping: 3 Stocks She Bought Hand Over Fist So Far in November

    Cathie Wood kicked off the first two weeks of November with a buying spree. It certainly appears that the co-founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management has been combing through recent third-quarter financial reports in search of beaten-down tech stocks to buy, and some of her picks might surprise you. While other investors have left Roku for dead, Wood has been buying the streaming specialist's stock like there's no tomorrow, adding more than 250,000 shares to her various ETFs over the past two weeks alone.

  • Nvidia misses on earnings, data center revenue jumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show to discuss third-quarter earnings for Nvidia.

  • Why Buying Shopify Stock Now Could Be a Genius Move

    Few companies symbolize the rise and fall of tech stocks over the past two years better than Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). Shopify has made significant strides over the past two years, even with some stumbles. Shopify's software gives any company the tools to run an online store, including a website, payment processing, and inventory management.

  • Why Lithium Americas, Livent, and Albemarle Stocks Fell Sharply on Tuesday

    Tuesday is turning into a miserable day to own lithium stocks, as shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), Livent (NYSE: LTHM), and Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) tumble in response to a negative report on lithium prospects from mining stock analysts at Goldman Sachs. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Lithium Americas shares are down 3.5%, Livent is off 6.2%, and Albemarle is leading the whole sector lower with an 8.4% loss. Let's start with the good news: According to Goldman Sachs, demand growth for lithium over the past few years has been "massive."

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Suggests He Bet on a Company's Downfall

    Michael Burry is a savvy investor. He is one of the legends of Wall Street, which makes him one of those financiers whose every word is followed closely by millions of investors. Investors watch his strategies and the business choices he makes.

  • Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Has Found A Path To Profitability

    Icahn Enterprises L.P. ( NASDAQ:IEP ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to...

  • Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -6.34% and 7.26%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Macy’s beats on earnings after clearing out inventory

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Macy’s.

  • How Long Can This Top Stock Continue Defying the Bear Market?

    One of them is Merck (NYSE: MRK). Here's why Merck is an excellent stock for investors focused on the long game. Like most large pharmaceutical companies, Merck has a lineup of medicines that continues to help it grow its top and bottom lines.

  • My Best No-Brainer Crypto Stock for 2023 and Beyond

    The recent major event in the cryptocurrency industry, specifically the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, has shone a light on just how opaque the digital asset world really is. The complexity is inherently difficult to understand, and it spurs calls from naysayers about why digital assets have no future. Consequently, the crypto market's present turmoil might cause investors to sour on the entire sector, but I think this would be a mistake.

  • This record number in Nvidia earnings is a scary sight

    Nvidia Corp.'s financial results had a bit of a surprise for investors, and not on the good side -- product inventories doubled to a record high as the chip company gears up for a potentially iffy holiday season.

  • Why Upstart, SoFi, and Affirm Plummeted Today

    Shares of fintech stocks Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) were plummeting today, down 8.5%, 5.1%, and 11.9%, respectively, as of 12:53 p.m. ET. There wasn't much company-specific news today, but as always, these fintech names are extremely sensitive to the market's outlook for interest rates and the potential for a recession next year. On those fronts, today's better-than-expected retail sales data could actually be interpreted as a negative, as that data point seemed to contradict recent softer inflation reports.

  • Down 52%, Is Carnival Stock a Bear Market Buy?

    This decision is coming back to haunt investors through overleveraged balance sheets and spiraling interest expense. This challenge could worsen because of Federal Rate rate hikes, which will increase the rate on Carnival's floating rate debt and potentially make it more expensive for the company to refinance its existing loans. Carnival's third-quarter revenue soared by 688% year over year to $4.31 billion, helped by easy comparisons against 2021 and a rapid increase in passenger ticket sales.

  • The new bull market will be led by stocks in these three industries. Tech and the FAANGs will fall to the wayside

    John Linehan, who manages $29 billion for T. Rowe Price, is looking to financials, energy and utilities to power the market as interest rates remain high.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See 200% Gains (Or More)

    Investors know that the key to profits is in the return – and that means, a willingness to shoulder risk. Risk is relative, of course, and tends to run hand-in-hand with the return potential. Find a stock with a giant return potential, and chances are, you’ve also found one with a higher risk profile. The highest returns usually come along with the lowest share prices. After all, when a stock is priced for just pennies, even a small gain in share price translates into a huge return. Which means

  • 3 Stocks Seeing Insider Activity in 2022

    If an insider is buying, it could only mean one thing - they anticipate the stock price to increase. Of course, many strict rules apply to insiders.

  • Better Cloud Stock: Palantir vs. Twilio

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) both saw their stocks close at record highs during the buying frenzy for growth stocks in early 2021. What happened to Palantir? Palantir operates two main data mining platforms: Gotham, which is designed for government clients, and Foundry, which targets large enterprise customers.