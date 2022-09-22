U.S. markets close in 2 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,770.05
    -19.88 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,178.34
    -5.44 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,085.32
    -134.87 (-1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,721.18
    -40.97 (-2.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.81
    +0.87 (+1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,681.40
    +5.70 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    19.64
    +0.16 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9847
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6720
    +0.1620 (+4.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1269
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.3080
    -1.7280 (-1.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,060.74
    -452.62 (-2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.40
    +6.88 (+1.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.52
    -78.12 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     
2

Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood gives up portfolio manager role at two of firm's ETFs

Alexandra Semenova
·Reporter
·2 min read

ARK Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood relinquished her role as portfolio manager at two of the investment management firm’s exchange-traded funds, according to a regulatory filing.

William Scherer, who has served as a trading manager at ARK since 2014, has been appointed to handle investments in place of Wood for the company’s two index funds, ARK 3D Printing ETF (PRNT) and ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (IZRL) beginning September.

The 3D printing-focused fund has a net value of about $196.7 million while ARK Israel has roughly $115.4 million in assets under management. Wood will continue to serve as chief investment officer and portfolio manager of the actively-managed vehicles.

Ark confirmed the role change to Yahoo Finance but did not comment beyond the filing.

Wood’s handover of the roles to Scherer follows a series of high-level management shifts at ARK Invest — moves that could suggest early stages of a succession plan for ARK.

Catherine Wood, chief executive officer and chief investment officer, Ark Invest, speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference on October 18, 2021 in Beverly HIlls, California. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
Ark Invest CEO Catherine Wood speaks at the Milken Institute Global Conference on October 18, 2021 in Beverly HIlls, California. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP)

Up until the promotion earlier this year of two analysts, Sam Korus and Nicholas Grous, to associate portfolio managers, 66-year-old Cathie Wood was the lone portfolio manager for all of ARK’s nine ETFs.

Earlier this month, the firm carved out a new position that was ultimately filled by its director of research Brett Winton, who was named the first-ever “chief futurist” at ARK — a change that also sparked discussions Winton may be a potential successor to Wood.

ARK has drawn criticism over the breadth of Wood’s responsibilities at the firm as it lacks an heir lined up in the event she can no longer oversee operations.

“Exacerbating that key person risk is the firm’s inability to develop and retain talent,” Morningstar’s Robby Greengold asserted in an April note, which also highlighted that none Winton’s many years of industry experience included portfolio management. “Many of its analysts have come and gone, and most of the nine remaining lack deep industry experience.”

According to his biography on ARK’s website, Scherer worked directly with ARK’s CIO, COO, and the research team to implement desired investment strategies and has been responsible for managing the rebalances of ARK’s indexed portfolios since their inception.

The ARK 3D Printing ETF is down nearly 41% so far in 2022, and the ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF is down nearly 38% year to date. The losses pale in comparison to ARK’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK), which is down nearly 60% in 2022.

Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped 5% Today

    After popping briefly yesterday on positive analyst commentary over its 2022 Global Technical Conference performance, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is trending lower again Thursday -- down 5% through 11 a.m. on some curious comments from the company's CEO. Commenting on what some analysts have called the "eye-watering" prices announced for its latest series of GeForce RTX graphics, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang asserted that "Moore's Law is dead" -- and that semiconductor prices are only going up from here. To refresh your memory, Moore's Law is an assertion made by legendary Intel engineer Gordon Moore in 1965, that the number of transistors in an integrated circuit roughly doubles every two years, with the result that semiconductors will get both better and cheaper over time.

  • ‘It’s Time to Buy on the Dip’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $10

    On Wednesday, the Fed bumped up interest rates again, its third 75-basis point hike since June, and signaled that there could be two more such hikes by the end of this year. The conventional wisdom has the Fed acting properly, and aggressively, in an attempt to counter inflation raging at 40-year high levels. But conventional wisdom isn’t always right – and we can learn a lot by consulting the contrarians. Few top investors are more contrarian than Cathie Wood. The founder and manager of ARK Inv

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • “That Which Drops the Most, Bounces the Most”: Ken Fisher’s Top 10 Growth Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at billionaire Ken Fisher’s top 10 growth stock picks. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Ken Fisher’s Top 5 Growth Stock Picks. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire investor and financial analyst. Mr. Fisher is the hedge fund manager of Fisher […]

  • Should Shopify Investors Bail Alongside Key Management?

    Having excellent management is vital for both a successful company and its stock. It's rare to see both positions depart simultaneously, and with Shopify's recent struggles, investors may think the ship is beginning to sink. Or is Shopify still a great stock to own?

  • 10 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire DE Shaw

    In this article, we shall discuss the 10 best undervalued stocks to buy now according to billionaire D.E. Shaw. To skip our detailed analysis of Shaw’s history, his investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly and see 5 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire DE Shaw. David Elliot Shaw, an American […]

  • Why Airbnb Stock Was Down This Morning

    Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) were sliding today as the travel stock reacted to yesterday's interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve and hawkish commentary on ongoing rate hikes as the central bank seeks to rein in inflation. As an expensive travel stock, Airbnb has greater sensitivity to interest rates than most of the market. Travel, especially the vacation/personal travel that Airbnb specializes in, is one of the more discretionary categories of consumer spending.

  • 1 Reason Tilray's Management Promises Could Go Up in Smoke

    If you're investing in the cannabis industry, you need to be aware of how overly bullish some companies and CEOs are about their prospects. Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) falls into that crowd, pumping itself up to be a $4 billion business in just a few years. There are warning signs about Tilray's promises and forecasts that investors shouldn't ignore.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy Right Now

    The retreat is being driven by soaring inflation and rising interest rates, which are putting the brakes on the economy and forcing investors to rethink their growth expectations. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), for example, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to originate loans for banks on other lenders, and investors have doubts about how well its lending models will hold up as household finances deteriorate. Upstart's main goal is to displace the standard tools used to size up the risk in consumer lending.

  • Is Palantir Stock a Definite Buy Right Now?

    In this video, I will be talking about the current state of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), which was recently ranked the No. 1 artificial intelligence software platform in 2021 market share and revenue, beating the likes of Microsoft, IBM, Amazon's AWS, and Alphabet.

  • 2 Cheap Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist, and 1 to Avoid

    This year's market slump created several growth stock bargains. But not every apparent bargain is what it seems.

  • Why UPS Stock Just Dropped

    Last week, an earnings warning from FedEx (NYSE: FDX) torpedoed the entire transportation sector, devastating shares of FedEx itself -- and taking the stock of archrival United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) down with it. Today, UPS stock is falling once again -- down 3.2% as of 11:45 a.m. ET -- but don't blame FedEx for today's sell-off. Blame British banker Barclays.

  • 2 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    There are a lot of companies in the technology sector that put up strong results and are likely to have promising futures and positive shareholder returns. CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) have seen their stock prices take a hit in 2022, but each has an important growth driver that will accelerate shareholder value. CrowdStrike is a leader in artificial intelligence-driven, cloud-based security software that is winning over businesses at an impressive pace.

  • Novavax stock dives after JPMorgan downgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses Novavax stock performance after JPMorgan downgrades its shares to Underweight from Neutral.

  • Market Could be “Flat” for 10 Years: Druckenmiller’s Prediction and His 10 Defensive Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Druckenmiller’s latest market prediction and his 10 defensive stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Druckenmiller portfolio, go directly to Druckenmiller’s Prediction and His 5 Defensive Stock Picks. Stanley Druckenmiller of Duquesne Capital is one of the most famous investors on Wall Street, having […]

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Before September Ends

    The Federal Reserve is trying to get inflation under control by ramping up interest rates and that's weighing on stock prices, which pushes up dividend yields. One sector that has gotten hit particularly hard due to its sensitivity to rates is the real estate investment trust (REIT) industry. Three Fool.com contributors think Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), Macerich (NYSE: MAC), and Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD) look like compelling buys at this moment.

  • Stocks turn lower, chip stocks Nvidia and AMD dip

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith discusses how stocks are trading following the Fed’s 75-basis-point rate hike.

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Dropped Today

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) shares are significantly outperforming other technology stocks to the downside today. While the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down about 1.3% as of 2:45 p.m. ET, QuantumScape stock was lower by 6%. If successfully commercialized, solid-state battery technology should provide faster charging times with a more efficient and safer battery.

  • The Stock Market Is Getting Crushed Again. But the Pain Is Almost Over.

    The S&P 500 is down more than 2% since Tuesday’s close. There is reason to believe markets are close finding a floor.

  • In the wake of fuboTV Inc.'s (NYSE:FUBO) latest US$139m market cap drop, institutional owners may be forced to take severe actions

    A look at the shareholders of fuboTV Inc. ( NYSE:FUBO ) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the...