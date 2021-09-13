Ark Invest Fund to Allow Participation in Canadian Bitcoin ETF

BeInCrypto –

Investment management firm Ark Invest is set to launch a fund that will invest in Canadian bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETF), according to an SEC filing.

It notes that the risks associated with investing in the fund are similar to direct investing in bitcoin. Ark Invest also stated that “the Fund may trade at a significant premium or discount to NAV,” which is typical of ETFs.

