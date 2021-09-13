U.S. markets open in 5 hours 1 minute

Ark Invest Fund to Allow Participation in Canadian Bitcoin ETF

Rahul Nambiampurath
·1 min read
BeInCrypto –

Investment management firm Ark Invest is set to launch a fund that will invest in Canadian bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETF), according to an SEC filing.

Digital assets fund manager Ark Investment Management is set to launch funds that offer investment in Canadian bitcoin ETF, according to an SEC filing. The application notes that the fund in question may invest in funds listed in Canada, specifically singling out Canadian bitcoin ETFs.

It notes that the risks associated with investing in the fund are similar to direct investing in bitcoin. Ark Invest also stated that “the Fund may trade at a significant premium or discount to NAV,” which is typical of ETFs.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

