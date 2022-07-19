U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,936.69
    +105.84 (+2.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,827.05
    +754.44 (+2.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,713.15
    +353.10 (+3.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.32
    +60.91 (+3.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.85
    -0.37 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.60
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    18.70
    -0.01 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0236
    +0.0086 (+0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0190
    +0.0590 (+1.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2004
    +0.0053 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1490
    +0.0270 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,436.73
    +1,820.51 (+8.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    523.55
    +27.70 (+5.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.28
    +73.04 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest will liquidate its transparency-themed ETF

Alexandra Semenova
·Reporter
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CTRU
  • DOCU
  • NFLX
  • ARKK
  • TDOC

Cathie Wood is throwing in the towel on one of her nine exchange-traded funds.

ARK Invest said in a statement Tuesday it will shutter its Transparency ETF (CTRU) at the end of July, just eight months after launching the investment vehicle. The move marks ARK’s first-ever fund closure.

The decision from ARK came after the firm learned Transparency Global would stop calculating The Transparency Index — the index this ETF sought to track — at the end of this month.

ARK said it failed to find a suitable replacement from other providers.

The fund's board of trustees unanimously approved the winding down and termination of the fund at a meeting earlier this month, per a filing with the SEC.

The ARK Transparency ETF is set to cease trading on the Cboe BZX Exchange July 26th. Shareholders may request a redemption of their allocation prior to the closing date.

The closure comes amid a rout across her nine exchange-traded funds — particularly the flagship ARK Innovation (ARKK) vehicle, which has lost more than 50% year-to-date.

Cathie Wood, Founder, CEO, and CIO of ARK Invest, speaks at the 2022 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 2, 2022. REUTERS/David Swanson
Cathie Wood, Founder, CEO, and CIO of ARK Invest, speaks at the 2022 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 2, 2022. REUTERS/David Swanson

Wood’s transparency-focused fund, which began trading December 8, 2021, was down 33% year-to-date as of Tuesday’s close. The fund was created to targeting 100 companies it defines as "most transparent," particularly in the information offered to investors on performance and return potential. ARK Transparency also aimed to avoid companies connected to fossil fuels, tobacco and alcohol.

Among notable names in its top holdings are Teladoc (TDOC), Netflix (NFLX), Docusign (DOCU).

At the time of its launch, analysts deemed the ETF ARK's version of an ESG offering.

“It’s intriguing because it doesn’t have a moralizing vibe to it, it’s like they’re saying if you go after transparency, you’re probably going to buy good companies,” Bloomberg Intelligence Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas said.

The closure of ARK Transparency comes as its parent firm sets out to launch a private markets-focused closed-ended interval fund, with an SEC filing specifying the vehicle will be suitable “only for long-term investors who can bear the risks” associated with limited liquidity.

Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix soothes Wall Street concerns with customer growth forecast

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Netflix Inc on Tuesday averted its own worst-case scenario of subscriber losses, posting a nearly 1 million drop from April through June, and predicted it would return to customer growth during the third quarter. Investors took the forecast as a comforting signal that Netflix could still find new subscribers despite a rocky global economy and signs of saturation in its biggest market, the United States and Canada. The world's largest streaming service also said it plans to launch its ad-supported option next year, and it warned that the strong dollar was hitting revenue booked from subscribers abroad.

  • Netflix earnings show ‘the game has changed’ for the streaming giant, analyst says

    Santosh Rao, head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners, discusses Netflix's earnings results and what it means for the streaming industry going forward.

  • Congress deliberates a $52 billion semiconductor bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m

  • Netflix earnings beat sends stock moving higher

    Yahoo Finance reporter Allie Canal breaks down Netflix's second-quarter earnings results, which included a beat on the top line and narrower-than-expected loss of subscribers.

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]

  • Any U.S. recession ‘will be a tropical storm,’ strategist says

    Commerce Street Capital President and CEO Dory Wiley and George Ball, Sanders Morris Harris Chairman, join Yahoo Finance Live to look at today's market rally, the Fed's interest rate hikes, oil prices, recession risks, and the second-quarter earnings for banks and Netflix.

  • AT&T Looks Impressive to a T Ahead of Earnings

    AT&T has struggled and made missteps in the past but we want to be forward looking. The company is scheduled to report earnings before the opening of trading Thursday, so let's check out the charts to see if there can be some capital gains on top of a nice dividend. In the daily bar chart of T, below, we can see that the shares have made a large bottom pattern the past 12 months.

  • Netflix shares jump as Q2 subscribers beat estimates

    Netflix reported Q2 earnings after the bell on Tuesday — here's how the streaming giant performed.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Growth Stock Down More Than 90% to Buy Now

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has tumbled 29% from its high, sent into a downward spiral by the deteriorating macroeconomic environment. A combination of weak guidance, runaway inflation, and rising interest rates have left Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) 93% off its high. Here's what you need to keep in mind about this growth stock.

  • Top 10 Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 multibagger penny stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our discussion on the returns being generated by penny stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy in 2022. Since the start of 2022, the Dow Composite Index, the S&P 500 […]

  • Founders who ‘cannot be trusted’ and a $50 million yacht: New Three Arrows Capital bankruptcy filing sheds light on the crypto hedge fund’s epic demise

    Three Arrows Capital is “insolvent and should be wound up,” the filings say.

  • High Tide Announces C$10 Million "Bought Deal" Public Offering

    High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase 4,310,400 units ("Units") from the treasury of the Company, at a price of C$2.32 per U

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks soar as investors parse another round of earnings

    U.S. stocks rose sharply in a turnaround rally Tuesday that helped lift all three major indexes more than 5% from their lows in June.

  • Here's How Much Money You're Losing By Going With Cash & Not Bonds

    Investors holding cash and waiting for interest rates to rise before buying bonds may be making a significant mistake. With the Federal Reserve poised to keep interest rates near zero for at least another year, investors should consider purchasing short-term … Continue reading → The post How Much Money Do You Lose by Going With Cash Instead of Bonds? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nikola founder blocks stock proposal, Paul Pelosi takes stake in Nvidia ahead of key chip bill

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss EV maker Nikola failing to win shareholder approval to raise new funds and Paul Pelosi taking stake in Nvidia ahead of key chip manufacturing bill vote.

  • GE’s Three-Way Split Is Near. What the New Companies Will Be Called.

    General Electric revealed on Monday the names of the three companies after the split, which begins in 2023. The 'GE' survives in all three names.

  • Lockheed Martin stock down on earnings, slashed sales guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Lockheed Martin.

  • Why the Market Is Wrong on Unity Software's Merger With ironSource

    Share prices of 3D content creator Unity Software (NYSE: U) plunged 25% last week, with most of the drop occurring after the company announced it was acquiring ironSource (NYSE: IS), a leading monetization platform for mobile app developers. The addition of ironSource is highly complementary to Unity's game services business. Unity said the deal was an all-stock transaction worth $4.4 billion, which could change depending on how the stock performs in the near term.

  • Tesla Q2 earnings preview: Why 2022 production target is key

    It will be make-or-break for Tesla come Wednesday after the bell, as the electric vehicle maker releases its second quarter earnings report.

  • Netflix Stock Surges On Q2 Earning Beat, Subscriber Growth Forecast; Plans Low-Cost Ad Supported Service

    "Going forward, we will focus on better monetizing usage through both continued optimization of our pricing and tiering structures as well as the addition of a new, lower-priced ad-supported tier," Netflix said..