ARK Investment Management Hires Global Finance Veteran Jana Haines As Chief Strategy Officer

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ARK Investment Management LLC ("ARK" or "ARK Invest"), a New York-based investment adviser focused solely on thematic investing in disruptive innovation, announced today that Jana Haines joined the team as Chief Strategy Officer on March 1, 2021.

Jana joins ARK after more than 14 years at MSCI, a leading provider of portfolio construction and risk management tools for global investors. Most recently, Jana served as a Managing Director and Head of Index Products, Americas & EMEA and Global Head of Fixed Income Indexes. She was a member of the Index Risk and Regulatory Committee and Investment Committee for MSCI's US Retirement Plan. In her prior role, Jana served as Managing Director and head of MSCI's Chicago office, where she built and led a team of top performing institutional sales specialists and consultants. Prior to MSCI, Jana garnered extensive global finance experience in diverse roles, among them Global Head of Equity and Equity Index Derivatives Market Making at HypoVereinsbank in Munich and Convertible Bond Arbitrage Portfolio Manager at Richie Capital, a Chicago-based hedge fund. She also co-founded the Private Equity Group in Prague and held several roles at Chicago Research and Trading Group (CRT). Jana holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

"We are truly excited that Jana Haines has agreed to join the ARK family," stated ARK's Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Investment Officer, Catherine Wood. "Jana is a highly respected finance veteran with deep connections across the financial services industry and a proven track record of executive leadership and experience. As Chief Strategy Officer, she will complement our existing leadership team as we evaluate future growth opportunities and scale ARK's business."

"I am thrilled to join ARK," stated Haines. "I look forward to working closely with Cathie and the talented ARK team to capture, drive, and scale strategic business opportunities."

Story continues

About ARK Investment Management LLC

Headquartered in New York City, ARK Investment Management LLC is a federally registered investment adviser and privately held investment firm with $58.2 billion assets under management as of December 31, 2020. Specializing in thematic investing in disruptive innovation, the firm is rooted in over 40 years of experience in identifying and investing in innovations that should change the way the world works. Through its open research process, ARK identifies companies that it believes are leading and benefiting from cross-sector innovations such as robotics, energy storage, DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology. ARK's investment strategies include: Autonomous Technology and Robotics, Next Generation Internet, Genomic Revolution, Fintech Innovation, 3D Printing, Israel Innovative Technology, and the overall ARK Disruptive Innovation Strategy. For more information about ARK, its offerings, and original research, please visit www.ark-invest.com.

Contact: Shaina Tavares, (517) 652-1296, shaina@dlpr.com

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ark-investment-management-hires-global-finance-veteran-jana-haines-as-chief-strategy-officer-301253682.html

SOURCE ARK Investment Management LLC