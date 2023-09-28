Arkansas man wins $5.75 million playing lottery on mobile app

A resident of Arkansas recently won a grand prize of $5.75 million in the Lucky for Life lottery. The winner visited the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock to claim the prize.

The individual chose to remain anonymous and purchased the winning ticket using the Jackpocket mobile app for the lottery draw held on September 12th. Winners Corner, the retailer associated with Jackpocket ticket orders, will receive a $50,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

The 64-year-old man told the Arkansas Lottery that he had played a specific combination of numbers, which included his birth date, the age difference between him and his wife, as well as the street number of two of his previous residences (13), his age at the time of his father's passing (26), and his age at the time of his son's birth (45).

"I check my emails every morning at work," the winner told Arkansas lottery officials. "I play Lucky for Life all the time and was shocked when I saw that I had won the grand prize."

Jackpocket notified the winner via email that he had won $5.75 million. However, the winner only realized he had won the following day.

"I asked a close friend to confirm the win because I didn't think it was real," he added. "My friend thought it was a joke, so I asked my boss to check my ticket. He confirmed I was a multi-millionaire and needed to go home and tell my wife."

It also took some convincing for her to realize he was not kidding, the man said.

The 64-year-old Arkansas lottery winner chose a $5.75 million cash prize over $7,000 weekly for Life. He received $4,099,750 after taxes and is the 99th person to win a prize of $1 million or more in Arkansas since 2009, Arkansas Lottery said.

"As I have said many times, nothing makes us happier than to award lottery prizes to our players," said Eric Hagler, ASL executive director. "Arkansas is definitely on a lottery-winning streak."

What is Lucky for Life?

Lucky for Life is a lottery game available in 22 states and D.C. Lucky for Life drawings occur daily. Five white balls are drawn between 1-48, followed by one gold ball between 1-18.

Odds of winning Lucky for Life?

It's a 1 in 30,821,472 chance of winning the $1,000 a day prize for the rest of your Life.

Each Lucky for Life play costs $2 and can be purchased at any lottery retailer or through the Jackpocket app.

What is Jacketpocket?

Jackpocket is the first licensed third-party lottery courier app in the United States, providing a way to order official state lottery tickets.

Jackpocket is available in 17 states nationwide, including Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Arkansas man wins $5.75 million lottery jackpot using Jackpocket