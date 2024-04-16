Arkansas, Oklahoma among lowest-earning U.S. states

KSNF/KODE — Workers in Arkansas and Oklahoma are earning some of the lowest wages in America.

According to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median annual wage for all U.S. workers was just over $48,000. But those living in Arkansas are earning — on average — nearly $10,000 less than that per year. With a median annual wage of $39,060, the “Natural State” ranks second in the nation when it comes to the lowest-earning population in the U.S.

Arkansas’s neighbor to the west — Oklahoma — has the sixth lowest-earning population in the nation at $41,480, which is $6,580 less per year than the median annual wage for all U.S. workers.

One thing both of these states have in common besides low wages, is geographic location. Eight of the 10 lowest-earning states are in the South. Arkansas’s neighbor — Mississippi — has the lowest median annual wage in the country at $37,500.

Lowest Median Annual Income In The U.S.

RANK STATE MEDIAN

ANNUAL WAGE 1 $37,500 2 $39,060 3 $39,770 4 $41,320 5 $41,350 6 $41,480 7 $42,220 8 $43,620 9 $43,680 10 $43,730

For those living in Arkansas and Oklahoma, wages are the primary form of income they earn to support themselves and their families. According to the Arkansas Center for Research in Economics, Arkansas in 2017 had 769,000 workers out of a state total of 1.24 million (about 62%) who were paid hourly wages. (The remaining workers were mainly paid on salary, or on a non-hourly basis.)

The minimum wage in Arkansas is $11.00 per hour. This is higher than the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour but lower than the minimum wage in some other states. The average hourly wage in Arkansas is $19.25, which is slightly lower than the national average of $21.89.

Low earnings and poverty appear to go hand-in-hand. Both Arkansas and Oklahoma are also among the top ten poorest states in America. The average poverty rate in the U.S. is 11.7%. Arkansas ranks fifth with a poverty rate of 15.2%. The state has seen some economic growth over the years but continues to face challenges like healthcare, job opportunities, and limited access to quality education.

RANK STATE POVERTY RATE 1 18.7% 2 17.8% 3 16.8% 4 15.8% 5 15.2% 6 14.9% 7 14.9% 8 14.3% 9 14% 10 13.8%

Meanwhile, eighth-ranking Oklahoma has a poverty rate of 14.3%. Oklahoma’s economy is highly reliant on industries such as energy, agriculture, and manufacturing, which are often subject to economic fluctuations. Gaps in education, employment opportunities, and limited access to affordable healthcare are some of the main contributors to the poverty challenges in Oklahoma.

