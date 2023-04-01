Arkansas Tornado Recovery: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage at 6 Stores

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to residents impacted by the deadly tornadoes that hit Arkansas and several other states on Friday night.

U-Haul Logo (PRNewsFoto/U-Haul) (PRNewsfoto/U-Haul)

Media reports have attributed at least five deaths, numerous hospitalizations, and widespread devastation across the state. Little Rock was among the cities to endure extensive damage, and six U-Haul stores in the metro area have been made available to help.

With numerous families displaced and other homes that will require repairs, accessibility to dry and secure self-storage units and portable storage containers during the clean-up process is always beneficial to communities affected by natural disasters.

"We at U-Haul are deeply saddened by each loss of life," stated Angela Cogar, U-Haul Company of Arkansas president. "While property can be replaced, lives cannot. Even though Friday's tornado outbreak and severe weather was predicted, it came on suddenly and caused a large amount of damage.

"Thankfully, our teams have been responding in their hometowns and at our U-Haul stores. We stand ready to help store your property for 30 days at no cost if you were affected by the storms. May God bless and keep you."

U-Box deliveries to residents' homes includes drop-off and pick-up of containers. The offer of a traditional self-storage room is available to customers renting new units and is based on vacancy at participating U-Haul facilities.

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage or U-Box container usage can contact the nearest participating store:

U-Haul Moving & Storage at 65th St. and Geyer Springs

6501 Geyer Springs Road

Little Rock, AR 72209

(501) 569-5021

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Baseline Road

5518 Baseline Road

Little Rock, AR 72209

(501) 569-5026

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Colonel Glenn

6300 Colonel Glenn

Little Rock, AR 72204

(501) 562-2777

Story continues

U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-30 and Chicot Road

9302 Interstate 30

Little Rock, AR 72209

(501) 568-3200

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Kanis Road

7618 Kanis Road

Little Rock, AR 72204

(501) 224-5510

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sherwood

8621 Warden Road

Sherwood, AR 72120

(501) 835-3564

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers 934,000 rentable storage units and 79.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

Contact:

Jeff Lockridge

Sebastien Reyes

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6194

Website: uhaul.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arkansas-tornado-recovery-u-haul-offers-30-days-free-storage-at-6-stores-301787670.html

SOURCE U-Haul