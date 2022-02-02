U.S. markets closed

ARKEN.Finance: The Taste of the Friendliest DEX Aggregators

ArkenFinance
·4 min read

ARKEN.Finance is a multi-chain, user-friendly, decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator or a cryptocurrency trading platform on DeFi.

Singapore, Singapore, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DEXs were traditionally key swapping tools; however, after experiencing the simplest user experiences with real-time information, from ARKEN.Finance, DEX aggregator with its one-of-a-kind algorithm, ARKEN.Finance team never looked back.

The market's abundance of DEX options comes with challenges in adoption and user experience problems. The ARKEN.Finance team see that the service of DEX aggregators will change in the future.

Money doesn’t exist only in the physical form anymore. Cryptocurrencies are becoming present and will be shaping the future. In the crypto space, there are two types of cryptocurrency exchanges: centralized and decentralized. As DeFi (decentralized finance) is becoming increasingly popular among cryptocurrency investors from its decentralized nature and flexibility, the mass market interest is quickly shifted towards it. Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) play a significant role in reinforcing the asset exchanges and the usage has spread significantly.

ARKEN.Finance is a multi-chain, user-friendly, decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator or a cryptocurrency trading platform on DeFi. It allows all users to swiftly and simply execute transfers between the major cryptocurrencies and tokens while taking advantage of the best rates available from all cryptocurrency exchanges.

The question arises, how do users find the best deals for trading on DEXs? Pricing on decentralized exchanges fluctuates, and it isn't always easy to get the ‘best’ deal for the trading pair users is interested in. Veteran investors who have been trading cryptocurrencies for years may be bewildered by the emergence of DEXs such as Uniswap and Pancakeswap, spending inconsistent amounts of time researching how the platforms work; let alone a complete rookie who has never traded on DeFi before. More on that, most of them share common principal vulnerabilities, including: significant slippage, non-real-time information, and the lack of market indicators. ARKEN aggregates multiple DEXs into a single platform, allowing traders to track the movements of thousands of tokens and synthetic assets and forecast market movement before it occurs. The platform addresses the shortcomings of all DEXs by developing three outstanding features: real-time trading view, technical indicators, and Best Rate swaps (Arken's algorithm).

Since its debut on 1st July, 2021, Arken.Finance has come up with a strong and enthusiastic mission – to deliver an equal financial opportunity to the world by creating user-friendly trading tools with the best rate swap.

"Arken Finance team is mostly built from the ground up, and at first, ARKEN.Finance team had little knowledge of the decentralized world.' The ARKEN.Finance team came from the start-up world. It was challenging for us to make this dream a reality. ARKEN.Finance team did, however, work hard to learn fast, improve with speed and listen to community," said one of ARKEN. Finance team members.

Arken.Finance’s Best Rate Engine was first upgraded in December 2021. ARKEN’s Best Rate Engine includes two parts. The first is the "Indexing Algorithm," which was developed to index prices from multiple pools to find the best price in a swift second, and the second is the "Split Order Algorithm," which was designed to benefit large transactions by splitting an order into several orders across different pools for the most efficient exchange rate. This also includes swapping stable coins!

The Best Rate protocol from ARKEN Finance has been updated to version 3.0, making it even more competitive and efficient in the market. The "Best Rate 3.0" engine, in addition to splitting orders, indexes prices from several pools to get the best price across all, and distributes trading amounts among multiple routes in a single transaction to increase the trade's pricing. Although Best Rate 3.0 was launched, Arken Finance's core engine has a lot of promise and still so much room to grow. The protocol has the potential to become much more efficient and better as time goes on. Arken's next goal is to become a universal platform that can connect to any type of DEX while preserving its core values of speed, precision, and best algorithm.

"The ARKEN.Finance team believes that being the only winner or being in 'first place' is less important. What matters most is the project's long-term viability and advantages to users” said the Arken Finance team.

ARKEN Finance is neither inverted nor faultless as the first of its kind. Sometimes, the charts at ARKEN may produce an unanticipated pressure for beginners or non-serious traders, despite the basic user experience that was meant to suit all levels of traders. In some cases, like apeing, the ARKEN.Finance team may not need the chart or any indicators if the ARKEN.Finance team only likes to trade for pleasure or short-term leverage. It instilled fear in me. In any case, the ARKEN.Finance team recommends that ARKEN implement a "Simple Mode'' for people who only trade for fun.

Media Details:

Contact us: marketing@arken.finance

Website: https://swap.arken.finance/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/arkenfinance

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArkenFinance

Telegram: https://t.me/arkenfinance

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency).


