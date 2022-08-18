U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,280.00
    +3.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,972.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,500.00
    +6.75 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,993.00
    +3.90 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.63
    +1.52 (+1.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.70
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    19.72
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0158
    -0.0022 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8840
    -0.0090 (-0.31%)
     

  • Vix

    20.09
    +0.40 (+2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2036
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9730
    -0.1170 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,532.21
    -96.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    560.91
    -11.91 (-2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.22
    +17.47 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,942.14
    -280.63 (-0.96%)
     

Arkestro Listed As A Sample Vendor in 2022 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Procurement and Sourcing Solutions

·3 min read

The Fast Growing Company Was Recognized in Three Categories

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkestro, the leading Predictive Procurement Orchestration platform, today announced it has been identified as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Procurement and Sourcing Solutions. Arkestro was named in three categories: Autonomous Procurement, Supplier Discovery and Autonomous Sourcing.

"Procurement teams are constantly looking for ways to influence more spend and drive greater impact on their organizations' financial and operational goals," said Edmund Zagorin, CEO, Arkestro. "We are delighted to be recognized as a Sample Vendor for our Predictive Procurement Orchestration (PPO) platform that enables customers to predict and align more of their spend with the right suppliers at the right price and commercial terms, and perhaps most importantly, make decisions based on cleansed, validated real-time data across their procurement portfolio."

According to Gartner, "Emerging technologies can help procurement and sourcing teams increase automation, collaboration and agility in the face of uncertainty. Application leaders can use this Hype Cycle to understand the maturity, adoption and benefit of innovations in sourcing and procurement technologies."

Specifically, Gartner identified Arkestro as a Sample Vendor in three categories, all in the initial "Innovation Trigger" phase of the Hype Cycle, defined as "a breakthrough, public demonstration, product launch or other event that generates significant media and industry interest":

  • Autonomous Procurement: According to Gartner, "Autonomous procurement is the ultimate goal in terms of procurement efficiency. Removing the burden of buying from all but a core group of professionals would free up organizations to reassign resources to focus on more valuable work." Further mentioning, "Autonomous procurement offers a high return on investment, due to its potential to completely reshape how procurement is executed." This was the first-ever inclusion of this category in this Hype Cycle, and Gartner gave it a Benefit Rating of 'Transformational,' meaning it "enables new ways of doing business across industries that will result in major shifts in industry dynamics."

  • Supplier Discovery: Gartner notes, "Supplier Discovery solutions help organizations find, vet and include new sources of supply for goods and services into their sourcing processes." Further mentioning, "These solutions can build supply chain resiliency, increase market competition, and deliver risk mitigation, diversity and cost savings, while reducing the effort to identify and qualify new suppliers." The category earned a Benefit Rating of 'High,' meaning it "enables new ways of performing horizontal or vertical processes that will result in significantly increased revenue or cost savings for an enterprise."

  • Autonomous Sourcing: Finally, the report states, "Autonomous Sourcing solutions reduce the cycle time to execute sourcing events and increase the amount of events that can be run without increasing staffing. Automating the execution, negotiation and award decisions of routine spend allows sourcing staff to focus resources on more strategic negotiations and category management activities." This category also earned a Benefit Rating of 'High.'

"Today's procurement and sourcing teams, often driven by talented category managers, are facing tremendous pressures. With market uncertainty and supply chain disruptions, procurement leaders are still expected to be highly impactful cost-control centers within their organizations," said Neil Lustig, President, Arkestro. "Embedded platform technologies like Arkestro that scale procurement teams' best decisions across more spend can go a long way in enabling these teams to overcome challenges and deliver on their full potential."

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Procurement and Sourcing Solutions, 2022, Kaitlynn Sommers, Micky Keck, Patrick Connaughton, Lynne Phelan, 1 August 2022. GARTNER and HYPE CYCLE are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Arkestro

Arkestro is the leading Predictive Procurement Orchestration platform. Built to amplify the impact of procurement's influence, Arkestro helps enterprises deliver a 2-5x lift on cost savings attributed to everyday purchasing and sourcing cycles. Top enterprises leverage Arkestro's behavioral science, game theory and machine learning to predict and win faster value across every category of addressable spend. Learn more at arkestro.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arkestro-listed-as-a-sample-vendor-in-2022-gartner-hype-cycle-for-procurement-and-sourcing-solutions-301608288.html

SOURCE Arkestro

Recommended Stories

  • Adyen advances in-person payments with the launch of in-house designed terminal range

    Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, is pleased to announce the launch of its first in-house designed terminals. Innovated to facilitate diverse payment use cases, the terminal range marks the latest step forward in Adyen's growing unified commerce offering. Running on the company's single platform, the new devices remain inherently flexible, in order to address a rapidly advancing payment landscape and ever-evolving customer needs.

  • Veritiv CEO Salvatore Abbate: 'Sometimes the key to a great strategy is what not to do'

    "Getting a bunch of 16-and-17-year-old boys to do things they didn’t want to do required me to understand what made each of them tick," said Veritiv CEO Salvatore Abbate "This carried forward to my first supervisory role at age 25."

  • Shopify (SHOP) Unveils Collabs to Connect Merchants & Creators

    Shopify (SHOP) launches the Collabs platform to attract creators to the platform and boost e-commerce sales.

  • FedEx E-Commerce Learning Lab

    The FedEx E-Commerce Learning Lab, developed in collaboration with Accion Opportunity Fund (AOF) was launched in 2021. AOF is a leading nonprofit organization providing small business owners with a...

  • Michael Appel Gets a New Role Fixing Retailers

    The veteran industry exec says you can be a good retail operator but not necessarily good at restructuring a business.

  • Why Prodege Believes It’s a Recession-Resistant Company: Q&A With Prodege CEO and Chairman Chuck Davis

    By Exec Edge Editorial Staff Prodege is a cutting-edge marketing and consumer insights platform that has charted a course of innovation in the evolving technology landscape by helping leading brands, marketers, and agencies uncover the answers to their business questions, acquire new customers, increase revenue, and drive brand loyalty and product adoption. Clients include Best Buy, DoorDash, […]

  • The Comcast Rise Program Celebrates National Black Business Month While Still Helping Black Entrepreneurs

    The Comcast RISE Program is helping Black businesses across the country stay alive and thrive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Central Florida African American Chamber of Commerce to hold pitch competition for Black businesses

    This is the third year the chamber will hold its business conference and the first year it's hosting a pitch competition.

  • Tech Companies Are Relinquishing Some Control of Online Ads to Users

    Consumers have a new ask: They want more control over the type of advertisements they are shown online. More technology companies are preparing to give it to them.

  • PNC builds initiative supporting minority business development

    Minority business development officer appointed for multistate region from West Virginia into Midwest.

  • TikTok launches new ad solutions with smarter targeting and amplified product discovery

    TikTok announced today that it's launching a new commerce ad suite called "Shopping Ads" to make it easier for brands to advertise on the platform. The company is currently testing three formats of Shopping Ads, including Video Shopping Ads, Catalog Listing Ads and LIVE Shopping Ads. The new Video Shopping Ads allow advertisers to highlight one or more products in their in-feed video ads in a way that amplifies product discovery and purchase intent.

  • Venture capital rallies for CoinFund, Shima Capital crypto investment funds

    Venture capital for two new investment funds from CoinFund and Shima Capital were announced, with amounts reaching US$300 million and US$200 million, respectively. See related article: New Investors and Investments Fast facts The Ventures I fund, announced Thursday by CoinFund, will focus on backing blockchain startups, including both existing portfolios and new startup teams. The […]

  • New Zealand central bank's Orr does not expect recession

    Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr said on Wednesday that while growth would slow he did not expect a recession, adding that the central bank believed it was on top of inflation, which has hit three-decade highs. "Through our projection period ahead, whilst we do not forecast at all a recession ... we do forecast low GDP growth, below (the) potential growth rate," Orr told a media briefing after the RBNZ hiked interest rates by 50 basis points. The RBNZ signalled in its policy review it would continue its aggressive tightening, which has seen the cash rate rise by 275 basis points to 3% in less than a year.

  • Investors bet on bigger BoE rate hikes after inflation overshoot

    British two-year government bond yields surged on Wednesday to their highest level since the depths of the global financial crisis almost 14 years ago as stronger-than-expected inflation data fuelled bets on further Bank of England interest rate hikes. Two-year gilt yields rose more than 30 basis points on the day to hit a peak of 2.453% at 1216 GMT, breaking past a previous high set on June 21 to reach their highest level since November 2008, and were trading at 2.38% at 1434 GMT. Financial markets are fully pricing in that the Bank of England will raise its main interest rate by at least half a percentage point to 2.25% - which would be its second big rate hike in a row - at the end of its next meeting on Sept. 15.

  • U.S. retail sales flat on gasoline price drop; consumer spending resilient

    U.S. retail sales were unexpectedly unchanged in July as falling gasoline prices weighed on receipts at service stations, but consumer spending appeared to pick up at the start of the third quarter, further assuaging fears the economy was in a recession. Combined with strong wage gains from a tight labor market and ample savings, that should help to underpin consumer spending in the months ahead. "The combination of the strong labor market and sturdy consumer spending looks to keep the economy out of recession territory."

  • Nasdaq leads stocks lower as recent momentum stalls out

    Stocks fell on Wednesday as recent momentum in the market stalled out amid some mixed results from the retail sector.

  • How Much Upside is Left in Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR)? Wall Street Analysts Think 295%

    The consensus price target hints at a 295% upside potential for Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

  • Bitcoin Consolidating in Bearish 'Rising Wedge' Pattern

    Bitcoin has gained 36% in two months, offering relief to the battered bulls. However, according to Crypto Twitter, the recovery has suddenly drawn the shape of a "rising wedge," or a bearish pattern, on price charts and could be short-lived. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.

  • AstraZeneca Slaps Lawsuit Against Former Employee As He Moves To Close Rival: Report

    AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) has filed suit against former VP and head of investor relations Chris Sheldon as he prepares to start a new job at GSK plc (NYSE: GSK) in September, Bloomberg reported. In a London court filing, AstraZeneca argued that Sheldon would be violating a non-compete agreement, which he was paid more than $774,000 in shares to sign in 2021, Bloomberg reported. Sheldon worked at AstraZeneca for more than 18 years. He resigned earlier this month, effective immediately, accord

  • U.S. Department of Energy Shares Strategy to Secure the Clean Energy Transition

    ST. PAUL, Minn., August 17, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Global energy end-use continues to be highly dependent on fossil fuels, and the United States is no exception. As of 2020, about 79% of primary energy...