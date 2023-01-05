U.S. markets close in 4 hours 40 minutes

Arkestro Signs MetaOps as Official Implementation Partner

·2 min read

MetaOps Provides Key Talent to Achieve Seamless Arkestro Platform Implementation

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkestro, the leading Predictive Procurement Orchestration platform, and MetaOps, a company providing top talent on demand, today announced that MetaOps will be an official implementation partner of Arkestro. MetaOps specializes in helping organizations address their complex manufacturing, supply chain and procurement challenges, and supplying interim and contract-to-hire experts to help fulfill these needs. MetaOps top talent now enables customers to implement Arkestro to further improve their procurement processes.

"Today we are facing unprecedented supply chain obstacles, coupled with a talent shortage driven by the 'Great Resignation.' As a result, many organizations don't have the expertise they need to address supply chain issues, and find themselves falling victim to pressures like inflation and supply chain disruption," said Ron Crabtree, MetaOps Founder and CEO. "With Arkestro's Predictive Procurement Orchestration solution, and MetaOps' support for implementation and deployment, customers can take advantage of faster, more effective procurement processes – helping them navigate today's challenging and fast-paced supply chain environment."

"Because our team came from the procurement and supply chain world, Arkestro was always built with a focus on rapid time to value with a quantifiable business impact in the first 30-90 days. That's why MetaOps is an ideal partner for Arkestro customers, offering a predictable, repeatable implementation playbook that fits with each procurement team's unique needs, requirements and value drivers," said Arkestro founder and CEO Edmund Zagorin.

MetaOps' team of 900 "MetaExperts" hail from 43 U.S. states and 26 countries, bringing expertise from a wide range of industries.

About Arkestro

Arkestro is the leading Predictive Procurement Orchestration platform. Built to amplify the impact of procurement's influence, Arkestro helps enterprises deliver a 2-5x lift on cost savings attributed to everyday purchasing and sourcing cycles. Top enterprises leverage Arkestro's behavioral science, game theory and machine learning to predict and win faster value across every category of addressable spend. Learn more at arkestro.com.

About MetaOps

MetaExperts™ are top Operational Excellence (OpEx) Talent who "Get it Done." MetaExperts are hands-on-deck, solution experts, trainers, and your get-it-done partners. MetaExperts™ is a global network of OpEx deployment experts and resources for flexible, on-demand short-term contract or contract-to-hire needs. MetaExperts™ align with your industry and OpEx initiatives who are thoroughly vetted through our unique 300+ Screening and Evaluation Process and aligned to your organization using a 47+ alignment process to ensure you get the right talent to solve your specific situation. To learn more, visit: MetaExperts.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arkestro-signs-metaops-as-official-implementation-partner-301714712.html

SOURCE Arkestro

