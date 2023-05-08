U.S. markets closed

ARKO Corp. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

ARKO CORP.
·21 min read
ARKO CORP.
ARKO CORP.

Strong Quarter Led by Higher Merchandise Contribution and Acquisitions

RICHMOND, Va., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) (“ARKO” or the “Company”), a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest convenience store operators in the United States, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Key Highlights1

  • Operating income for the quarter was $9.0 million, compared to $19.3 million in the prior year quarter.

  • Net loss for the quarter was $2.5 million, compared to net income of $2.3 million in the prior year quarter.

  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $47.5 million, a decrease of $2.6 million, as compared to the prior year quarter.

  • Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes increased 7.6% for the quarter compared to 0.1% in the prior year period; same store merchandise sales increased 3.8% for the quarter compared to the prior year period.

  • Merchandise gross profit contribution grew by $8.1 million for the quarter, or 7.7%, on a same store basis, as compared to the prior year period.

  • Merchandise margin increased 120 basis points to 30.7% for the quarter compared to 29.5% in the prior year period.

Other Key Highlights

  • On March 1, 2023, closed acquisition of the assets of Transit Energy Group and its affiliates ("TEG") adding 135 convenience stores and 192 dealer locations; WTG Fuels Holdings LLC ("WTG") acquisition expected to close in Q2 2023.

  • Currently available capital of more than $2 billion dollars, including cash, lines of credit and Oak Street agreement.

    • Renewal and increase of GPMP credit line to $800 million, extending maturity to 2028.

    • Amended and extended the program agreement with Oak Street, a division of Blue Owl Capital (“Oak Street”), with capacity of up to $1.5 billion until September 2024.

  • Released significantly updated fas REWARDS® loyalty app, with promising early results.

  • ARKO Corp.’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share of common stock to be paid on June 1, 2023, to stockholders of record as of May 19, 2023.

“This was another strong quarter, with robust in-store performance as we continued to execute our strategy to grow our core convenience store business and our many initiatives continued to gain traction, showing that our value proposition, customer service, and merchandising mix is resonating with customers and creating sales growth,” said Arie Kotler, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of ARKO. “We will continue to execute our strategy, driving sales in our stores and building value for our customers through targeted value-add initiatives, and at the same time grow our business through M&A. ARKO has secured financial commitments that we believe underscore the confidence seasoned investors have in our long-term growth strategy. With our strong balance sheet, ample liquidity, and multiple paths for growth, I have confidence that we can continue to create stockholder value over the long-term.”

1 See Use of Non-GAAP Measures below.

First Quarter 2023 Segment Highlights

Retail

 

For the Three Months
Ended March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

Fuel gallons sold

 

248,906

 

 

 

239,558

 

Same store fuel gallons sold decrease (%)1

 

(5.8

%)

 

 

(3.1

%)

Fuel margin, cents per gallon2

 

35.4

 

 

 

37.5

 

Merchandise revenue

$

400,408

 

 

$

366,985

 

Same store merchandise sales increase (decrease) (%)1

 

3.8

%

 

 

(3.5

%)

Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes increase (%)1

 

7.6

%

 

 

0.1

%

Merchandise contribution3

$

122,965

 

 

$

108,192

 

Merchandise margin4

 

30.7

%

 

 

29.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

1Same store is a common metric used in the convenience store industry. We consider a store a same store beginning in the first quarter in which the store had a full quarter of activity in the prior year. Refer toUse of Non-GAAP Measuresbelow for discussion of this measure.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2Calculated as fuel revenue less fuel costs divided by fuel gallons sold; excludes the estimated fixed margin or fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3Calculated as merchandise revenue less merchandise costs.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4Calculated as merchandise contribution divided by merchandise revenue.

 

For the first quarter, retail fuel profitability (excluding intercompany charges by the Company’s wholesale fuel distribution subsidiary, GPM Petroleum LP (“GPMP”)) decreased approximately $1.7 million to $88.1 million compared to the prior year period, with strong fuel margin capture of 35.4 cents per gallon, which decreased $0.02 for the first quarter compared to the prior year period. Same store fuel profit was $76.3 million (excluding intercompany charges by GPMP), compared to $87.7 million for the prior year quarter. The decrease in same store fuel profit was partially offset by $10.8 million dollars incremental fuel profit from recent acquisitions.

Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes increased 7.6% for the quarter compared to 0.1% in the first quarter of 2022. Same stores sales increased 3.8% compared to a decrease of 3.5% in the prior year period. Total merchandise contribution for the quarter increased $14.8 million, or 13.7%, compared to the first quarter of 2022, with merchandise margin increasing 120 basis points, to 30.7% from 29.5% in Q1 2022, as a result of favorable changes in sales mix and the continued result of the Company’s multiple initiatives. The increase in merchandise contribution was due to $8.3 million from recent acquisitions, and an increase at same stores of $8.1 million.

Wholesale

 

For the Three Months
Ended March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

Fuel gallons sold – fuel supply locations

 

182,427

 

 

 

180,941

 

Fuel gallons sold – consignment agent locations

 

37,962

 

 

 

35,997

 

Fuel margin, cents per gallon1– fuel supply locations

 

6.1

 

 

 

7.0

 

Fuel margin, cents per gallon1– consignment agent locations

 

26.4

 

 

 

29.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1Calculated as fuel revenue less fuel costs divided by fuel gallons sold; excludes the estimated fixed margin or fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.

 

Wholesale fuel contribution (excluding intercompany charges by GPMP) decreased by approximately $1.8 million for the quarter.

Fuel contribution from fuel supply locations (excluding intercompany charges by GPMP) decreased by $1.4 million for the quarter, primarily due to decreased prompt pay discounts related to lower fuel costs, which was partially offset by contributions from the Quarles and TEG acquisitions.

Fuel contribution from consignment agent locations (excluding intercompany charges by GPMP) decreased approximately $0.4 million for the quarter. For the quarter, the decrease was primarily due to lower rack-to-retail margins and decreased prompt pay discounts related to lower fuel costs, which was partially offset by contributions from the Quarles and TEG acquisitions.

Fleet Fueling

 

For the Three Months
Ended March 31, 2023

 

 

(in thousands)

 

Fuel gallons sold – proprietary cardlock locations

 

31,016

 

Fuel gallons sold – third-party cardlock locations

 

1,610

 

Fuel margin, cents per gallon1– proprietary cardlock locations

 

44.5

 

Fuel margin, cents per gallon1– third-party cardlock locations

 

1.3

 

 

 

 

1Calculated as fuel revenue less fuel costs divided by fuel gallons sold; excludes the estimated fixed fee charged by GPMP to sites in the fleet fueling segment.

 

The Company recognized strong cash flow from the fleet fueling segment during the quarter. Fuel profitability (excluding intercompany charges by GPMP) was approximately $13.8 million for the quarter2.

2 Fleet fueling segment reflects a commencement of operations of such segment on July 22, 2022.

Store Operating Expenses

For the first quarter, convenience store operating expenses increased $18.9 million, or 12.1% as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to $15.9 million of expenses related to the Pride and TEG acquisitions and an increase in expenses at same stores, including $6.0 million, or 9.7% as compared to the prior year period, of higher personnel costs. The increase in store operating expenses was partially offset by underperforming retail stores that were closed or converted to dealers.

Long-Term Growth Strategy Updates

Credit Line Increase and Renewal

On May 5, 2023, GPMP renewed and extended its revolving credit facility with a syndicate of banks led by Capital One, National Association. The credit line was increased to $800 million, and its maturity was extended to May 2028.

Extension of Oak Street Program Agreement

On May 2, 2023, GPM, together with affiliates of Oak Street, entered into a third amendment to the Program Agreement, which, among other things, extended the term of the Program Agreement and the exclusivity period thereunder through September 30, 2024, and provides for up to $1.5 billion of capacity under the Program Agreement from the date of such amendment through September 30, 2024, not including the funding for the WTG Acquisition.

Acquisitions

On March 1, 2023, the Company closed on its acquisition of the assets of TEG, which, at closing, operated 135 convenience stores, supplied fuel to 192 dealer locations, and operated a transportation business that supports the retail and wholesale business, all in the Southeastern United States. This acquisition expanded ARKO’s southern retail territory into Alabama and Mississippi.

ARKO expects that its previously announced acquisition of WTG will close in the second quarter of 2023. This acquisition would add 24 company-operated Uncle’s convenience stores across western Texas. As part of this acquisition, the Company would also acquire WTG’s GASCARD-branded fleet fueling network, including 66 proprietary fleet fueling cardlock sites strategically located in large industrial areas in West Texas and southeast New Mexico and 43 private cardlock sites.

Liquidity and Capital Expenditures

As of March 31, 2023, and after consummating the TEG acquisition, the Company’s total liquidity was approximately $580 million, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of approximately $256 million and approximately $321 million of availability under lines of credit. Outstanding debt was $809 million, resulting in net debt, excluding financing leases, of approximately $553 million. Capital expenditures were approximately $23.4 million for the quarter.

Quarterly Dividend and Share Repurchase Program

The Company’s ability to return cash to its stockholders through its cash dividend program and share repurchase program is consistent with its capital allocation framework and reflects the Company’s confidence in the strength of its cash generation ability and financial position.

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share of common stock, to be paid on June 1, 2023, to stockholders of record as of May 19, 2023.

In February 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program for up to an aggregate of $50 million of outstanding shares of common stock. During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 89 thousand shares of common stock under the repurchase program for approximately $0.7 million, or an average share price of $7.97. There is approximately $10.3 million remaining under the share repurchase program.

Company-Operated Retail Store Count and Segment Update

The following tables present certain information regarding changes in the retail, wholesale and fleet fueling segments for the periods presented:

 

For the Three Months
Ended March 31,

 

Retail Segment

2023

 

 

2022

 

Number of sites at beginning of period

 

1,404

 

 

 

1,406

 

Acquired sites

 

135

 

 

 

 

Newly opened or reopened sites

 

1

 

 

 

 

Company-controlled sites converted to

 

 

 

 

 

consignment or fuel supply locations, net

 

(5

)

 

 

(6

)

Closed, relocated or divested sites

 

(4

)

 

 

(4

)

Number of sites at end of period

 

1,531

 

 

 

1,396

 


 

For the Three Months
Ended March 31,

 

Wholesale Segment1

2023

 

 

2022

 

Number of sites at beginning of period

 

1,674

 

 

 

1,628

 

Acquired sites

 

192

 

 

 

 

Newly opened or reopened sites2

 

7

 

 

 

19

 

Consignment or fuel supply locations

 

 

 

 

 

converted from Company-controlled sites, net

 

5

 

 

 

6

 

Closed, relocated or divested sites

 

(26

)

 

 

(28

)

Number of sites at end of period

 

1,852

 

 

 

1,625

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1Excludes bulk and spot purchasers.

 

2Includes all signed fuel supply agreements irrespective of fuel distribution commencement date.

 


 

For the Three Months Ended

 

Fleet Fueling Segment

March 31, 2023

 

Number of sites at beginning of period

 

183

 

Acquired sites

 

 

Number of sites at end of period

 

183

 

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 9, 2023. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-605-1792 or 201-689-8728.

A simultaneous, live webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.arkocorp.com/news-events/ir-calendar. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our highly recognizable family of community brands offers delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. Our high value fas REWARDS® loyalty program offers exclusive savings on merchandise and gas. We operate in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites; and fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, the Company’s expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “anticipate,” “aim,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to, among other things, changes in economic, business and market conditions; the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock and warrants on the Nasdaq Stock Market; changes in its strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; expansion plans and opportunities; changes in the markets in which it competes; changes in applicable laws or regulations, including those relating to environmental matters; market conditions and global and economic factors beyond its control; and the outcome of any known or unknown litigation and regulatory proceedings. Detailed information about these factors and additional important factors can be found in the documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company discloses certain measures on a “same store basis,” which is a non-GAAP measure. Information disclosed on a “same store basis” excludes the results of any store that is not a “same store” for the applicable period. A store is considered a same store beginning in the first quarter in which the store had a full quarter of activity in the prior year. The Company believes that this information provides greater comparability regarding its ongoing operating performance. Neither this measure nor those described below should be considered an alternative to measurements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”).

The Company defines EBITDA as net (loss) income before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further adjusts EBITDA by excluding the gain or loss on disposal of assets, impairment charges, acquisition costs, other non-cash items, and other unusual or non-recurring charges. Each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure.

The Company uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for operational and financial decision-making and believe these measures are useful in evaluating its performance because they eliminate certain items that it does not consider indicators of its operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also used by many of its investors, securities analysts, and other interested parties in evaluating its operational and financial performance across reporting periods. The Company believes that the presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors by allowing an understanding of key measures that it uses internally for operational decision-making, budgeting, evaluating acquisition targets, and assessing its operating performance.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net (loss) income or any other financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of its results as reported under GAAP. The Company strongly encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, same store measures, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. It therefore may not be possible to compare the Company’s use of these non-GAAP financial measures with those used by other companies.

Media Contact
Andrew Petro
Matter on behalf of ARKO
(978) 518-4531
apetro@matternow.com

Investor Contact
Ross Parman
ARKO Corp.
investors@gpminvestments.com

 

Condensed consolidated statements of operations

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months
Ended March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

Fuel revenue

$

1,661,664

 

 

$

1,583,526

 

Merchandise revenue

 

400,408

 

 

 

366,985

 

Other revenues, net

 

26,424

 

 

 

22,300

 

Total revenues

 

2,088,496

 

 

 

1,972,811

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

Fuel costs

 

1,537,882

 

 

 

1,470,649

 

Merchandise costs

 

277,443

 

 

 

258,793

 

Store operating expenses

 

192,683

 

 

 

166,538

 

General and administrative expenses

 

40,416

 

 

 

31,785

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

28,399

 

 

 

24,636

 

Total operating expenses

 

2,076,823

 

 

 

1,952,401

 

Other expenses, net

 

2,720

 

 

 

1,121

 

Operating income

 

8,953

 

 

 

19,289

 

Interest and other financial income

 

7,210

 

 

 

1,106

 

Interest and other financial expenses

 

(20,812

)

 

 

(17,081

)

(Loss) income before income taxes

 

(4,649

)

 

 

3,314

 

Income tax benefit (expense)

 

2,158

 

 

 

(1,005

)

(Loss) income from equity investment

 

(36

)

 

 

9

 

Net (loss) income

$

(2,527

)

 

$

2,318

 

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

 

53

 

 

 

79

 

Net (loss) income attributable to ARKO Corp.

$

(2,580

)

 

$

2,239

 

Series A redeemable preferred stock dividends

 

(1,418

)

 

 

(1,418

)

Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders

$

(3,998

)

 

$

821

 

Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders - basic

$

(0.03

)

 

$

0.01

 

Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$

(0.03

)

 

$

(0.00

)

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

120,253

 

 

 

124,301

 

Diluted

 

120,253

 

 

 

125,433

 


 

Condensed consolidated balance sheets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

255,852

 

 

$

298,529

 

Restricted cash

 

15,750

 

 

 

18,240

 

Short-term investments

 

3,065

 

 

 

2,400

 

Trade receivables, net

 

129,039

 

 

 

118,140

 

Inventory

 

244,940

 

 

 

221,951

 

Other current assets

 

88,354

 

 

 

87,873

 

Total current assets

 

737,000

 

 

 

747,133

 

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

780,950

 

 

 

645,809

 

Right-of-use assets under operating leases

 

1,373,727

 

 

 

1,203,188

 

Right-of-use assets under financing leases, net

 

179,166

 

 

 

182,113

 

Goodwill

 

217,297

 

 

 

217,297

 

Intangible assets, net

 

226,134

 

 

 

197,123

 

Equity investment

 

2,888

 

 

 

2,924

 

Deferred tax asset

 

32,958

 

 

 

22,728

 

Other non-current assets

 

40,677

 

 

 

36,855

 

Total assets

$

3,590,797

 

 

$

3,255,170

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, current portion

$

15,034

 

 

$

11,944

 

Accounts payable

 

222,782

 

 

 

217,370

 

Other current liabilities

 

186,225

 

 

 

154,097

 

Operating leases, current portion

 

61,797

 

 

 

57,563

 

Financing leases, current portion

 

5,219

 

 

 

5,457

 

Total current liabilities

 

491,057

 

 

 

446,431

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, net

 

793,596

 

 

 

740,043

 

Asset retirement obligation

 

72,350

 

 

 

64,909

 

Operating leases

 

1,386,604

 

 

 

1,218,045

 

Financing leases

 

224,997

 

 

 

225,907

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

247,158

 

 

 

178,945

 

Total liabilities

 

3,215,762

 

 

 

2,874,280

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Series A redeemable preferred stock

 

100,000

 

 

 

100,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

12

 

 

 

12

 

Treasury stock

 

(42,352

)

 

 

(40,042

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

234,158

 

 

 

229,995

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

9,119

 

 

 

9,119

 

Retained earnings

 

74,143

 

 

 

81,750

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

275,080

 

 

 

280,834

 

Non-controlling interest

 

(45

)

 

 

56

 

Total equity

 

275,035

 

 

 

280,890

 

Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and equity

$

3,590,797

 

 

$

3,255,170

 


 

Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months
Ended March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

(in thousands)

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

$

(2,527

)

 

$

2,318

 

Adjustments to reconcile net
(loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

28,399

 

 

 

24,636

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(10,230

)

 

 

(2,577

)

Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges

 

287

 

 

 

764

 

Foreign currency loss

 

34

 

 

 

37

 

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount

 

592

 

 

 

634

 

Amortization of deferred income

 

(1,860

)

 

 

(3,078

)

Accretion of asset retirement obligation

 

491

 

 

 

409

 

Non-cash rent

 

2,798

 

 

 

1,946

 

Charges to allowance for credit losses

 

283

 

 

 

135

 

Loss (income) from equity investment

 

36

 

 

 

(9

)

Share-based compensation

 

4,069

 

 

 

2,774

 

Fair value adjustment of financial assets and liabilities

 

(4,228

)

 

 

1,209

 

Other operating activities, net

 

329

 

 

 

123

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

Increase in trade receivables

 

(11,182

)

 

 

(12,886

)

Increase in inventory

 

(2,845

)

 

 

(21,318

)

Decrease in other assets

 

3,545

 

 

 

18,215

 

Increase in accounts payable

 

5,940

 

 

 

20,177

 

Decrease in other current liabilities

 

(127

)

 

 

(4,561

)

Increase (decrease) in asset retirement obligation

 

67

 

 

 

(34

)

Increase in non-current liabilities

 

2,012

 

 

 

1,148

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

15,883

 

 

 

30,062

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

(23,380

)

 

 

(20,667

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

208,436

 

 

 

6,933

 

Prepayment for business acquisition

 

 

 

 

(5,000

)

Business acquisitions, net of cash

 

(338,342

)

 

 

(6,746

)

Decrease in investments, net

 

 

 

 

1,618

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(153,286

)

 

 

(23,862

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Receipt of long-term debt, net

 

55,000

 

 

 

 

Repayment of debt

 

(5,592

)

 

 

(3,157

)

Principal payments on financing leases

 

(1,418

)

 

 

(1,652

)

Proceeds from sale-leaseback

 

51,604

 

 

 

 

Common stock repurchased

 

(2,310

)

 

 

(13,084

)

Dividends paid on common stock

 

(3,609

)

 

 

(2,474

)

Dividends paid on redeemable preferred stock

 

(1,418

)

 

 

(1,418

)

Distributions to non-controlling interests

 

 

 

 

(60

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

92,257

 

 

 

(21,845

)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(45,146

)

 

 

(15,645

)

Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(21

)

 

 

(16

)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

316,769

 

 

 

272,543

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

271,602

 

 

$

256,882

 


 

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months
Ended March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

Net (loss) income

$

(2,527

)

 

$

2,318

 

Interest and other financing expenses, net

 

13,602

 

 

 

15,975

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

(2,158

)

 

 

1,005

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

28,399

 

 

 

24,636

 

EBITDA

 

37,316

 

 

 

43,934

 

Non-cash rent expense (a)

 

2,798

 

 

 

1,946

 

Acquisition costs (b)

 

3,576

 

 

 

681

 

Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges (c)

 

287

 

 

 

764

 

Share-based compensation expense (d)

 

4,069

 

 

 

2,774

 

Loss (income) from equity investment (e)

 

36

 

 

 

(9

)

Adjustment to contingent consideration (f)

 

(702

)

 

 

 

Other (g)

 

104

 

 

 

18

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

47,484

 

 

$

50,108

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a) Eliminates the non-cash portion of rent, which reflects the extent to which our GAAP rent expense recognized exceeds (or is less than) our cash rent payments. The GAAP rent expense adjustment can vary depending on the terms of our lease portfolio, which has been impacted by our recent acquisitions. For newer leases, our rent expense recognized typically exceeds our cash rent payments, while for more mature leases, rent expense recognized is typically less than our cash rent payments.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(b) Eliminates costs incurred that are directly attributable to historical business acquisitions and salaries of employees whose primary job function is to execute our acquisition strategy and facilitate integration of acquired operations.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c) Eliminates the non-cash loss (gain) from the sale of property and equipment, the loss (gain) recognized upon the sale of related leased assets, and impairment charges on property and equipment and right-of-use assets related to closed and non-performing sites.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(d) Eliminates non-cash share-based compensation expense related to the equity incentive program in place to incentivize, retain, and motivate our employees, certain non-employees and members of our Board.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(e) Eliminates our share of loss (income) attributable to our unconsolidated equity investment.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(f) Eliminates fair value adjustments to the contingent consideration owed to the seller for the 2020 acquisition of Empire.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(g) Eliminates other unusual or non-recurring items that we do not consider to be meaningful in assessing operating performance.

 