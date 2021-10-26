U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,578.52
    +12.04 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,784.07
    +42.92 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,239.87
    +13.16 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,301.45
    -11.19 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.64
    +0.88 (+1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.40
    -14.40 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    -0.49 (-2.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1598
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    -0.0160 (-0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3766
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1580
    +0.4590 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,457.61
    -591.07 (-0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,502.92
    -2.23 (-0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

Arkose Launches Its New Business Strategy Embracing Digital Asset Mining

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Arkose Energy Corp. has completed its migration from limited information to the OTC current information standard under the alternative standards as set by OTC Markets. This step creates a platform allowing the company to pursue its strategy of specialized energy production in support of the Bitcoin proof-of-work (PoW) network. The company has successfully completed its pilot project of utilizing its current natural gas production to mine bitcoin as a fully integrated process.

Arkose is continuing to develop efficient processes of identifying and converting natural gas to electricity with decentralized assets across an array of opportunities. These opportunities include converting its own production, partnering with other energy producers, and technically assisting in capturing waste energy such as flare gas. By taking each opportunity as a case-by-case project, the company believes it has identified ways to outperform other traditional digital mining companies in several areas.

According to Bo Ritz, "The energy business, outside of the financial sector, will be the industry in which blockchain has the biggest transformative and disruptive impact. The efficient use of traditional energy sources to power PoW networks eliminate the risk of reliance on traditional power grids. It additionally allows for control of the power source in a fully integrated environment from electricity generation to block creation."

Ritz adds, "Arkose is fully committed to generating the electricity to power our PoW mining operation in a sustainable and environmentally conscious way. We are currently implementing groundbreaking technology on the path to carbon neutrality. Arkose Energy Corp. is excited to be a company that will lead the way in this transformation."

About Arkose Energy, Corp.

Arkose Energy Corp. has historically specialized in the production of oil and gas, with the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the southern United States. Arkose now focuses on the intersection between energy production and cryptocurrency mining. The company is based in Katy, Texas.

Forward Looking Statements

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the company's ability to monetize energy production for mining and to outperform other participants in the mining space. This information, therefore, is subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that the actual results, business conditions, business developments, losses and contingencies and local and foreign factors will not differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including market conditions, competition, advances in technology and other factors. Words such as "expects", "believes", "hopes" and similar terminology are meant to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the company's current expectations and assumptions that may not be correct. Readers of this press release should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of the company as of the date of this press release. The company has not assumed an obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, other than as required under applicable securities laws.

CONTACT:

1773 Westborough Dr.
Suite 600
Katy, TX 77449
info@arkoseenergy.com

SOURCE: Arkose Energy Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669745/Arkose-Launches-Its-New-Business-Strategy-Embracing-Digital-Asset-Mining

Recommended Stories

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • United Airlines says unvaccinated pilots costing airline $700,000 a week

    United said an extension of a temporary restraining order would "impose irreparable and significant harm on United. It would also be unfair to United’s vaccinated employees."

  • GE backs 'near-term' jet output plans at Airbus and Boeing -CEO

    Jet engine maker General Electric Co is aligned with "near-term" plans of both Airbus and Boeing to ramp up production, its Chief Executive Larry Culp said on Tuesday. Culp, however, declined to comment on Airbus' plan to go beyond an immediate ramp-up and almost double production of its best-selling A320 jets by 2025. This plan has drawn criticism from engine makers and aircraft leasing companies about the risk of overproduction during a fragile airline industry recovery from the pandemic.

  • KPMG employees will get automatic employer 401(k) contributions — without a match — and many more benefit perks

    KPMG, one of the Big Four accounting firms, is changing the benefits and compensation for its employees in a move the chief executive characterized as a way to “make the complicated simple” and give its workers “the flexibility they need.” Employers are working to attract and retain employees with generous benefits and enhanced flexibility. “I believe part of my job is to build support systems that help our people when they need it most,” KPMG Chairman and CEO Paul Knopp said in a statement highlighting the changes.

  • Intel CEO: Chip shortage highlights a national security issue

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger says at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit more production of semiconductors needs to be done in the United States to protect national security.

  • Zuckerberg is ‘passively living in a bubble’: Super{set} Founder

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi break down the future of Facebook and big tech with Tom Chavez Super{set} Co-Founder.

  • Intel CEO on chip shortage: 'We have a rough road in front of us'

    The semiconductor shortage is unlikely to end anytime soon, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said at Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit.

  • Shipping containers are piling up high on the streets of Long Beach, California

    To ease supply chain issues in Long Beach, local officials suspended zoning rules to allow containers to be stacked up to five high in surrounding neighborhoods.

  • San Francisco Storm Mayhem Pushing Gasoline Prices to Record

    (Bloomberg) -- San Francisco gasoline prices at the pump may hit a fresh record high after two area refineries experienced mechanical disruptions following historic downpours. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From Singa

  • Four Small-Cap Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Here are companies with market caps below $5 billion that are expected to grow their free cash flow in the coming quarter more than peers.

  • Chewy CEO Sumit Singh on the pet boom, the pandemic, and moving from puppyhood to profitability

    Chewy’s rise has been meteoric—but success isn’t guaranteed. “If we stop innovating, if we stop delivering a great experience, we will fail,” says Singh.

  • Tesla's Q3 Earnings Showcase Its Competitive Strengths

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock undoubtedly commands a premium valuation. Whether that valuation is fairly earned or not, it's hard to deny that investors feel Tesla's business is firing on all cylinders. Last week, the electric vehicle maker reported impressive third-quarter results: Revenue soared 58% year over year to $12.1 billion, operating cash flow jumped 31% to $3.1 billion, and net income came in at $1.6 billion, marking Tesla's ninth consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability.

  • Want to Retire Early? Think Again

    Unless you’re lucky enough to have a full pension and benefits that kick in that early—such as full military retirement or from work as a police officer or firefighter—you’ll probably need to work until at least age 67 to accrue enough money for a comfortable retirement. Around one-third of Americans start claiming Social Security benefits in their first month of eligibility when they turn 62.

  • Aramco Warns World’s Spare Oil Supplies Are Falling Rapidly

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco said oil-output capacity across the world is dropping quickly and companies need to invest more in production.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeIt’s a “huge concern,” Chief Execu

  • Apple is likely to face DOJ antitrust lawsuit: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses the latest from a DOJ probe into Apple's antitrust practices.

  • How the Energy Crisis Helps a Rich Nation to Become Even Richer

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crisis and a spike in natural gas prices are proving to be a boon for Norway, delivering a flood of revenue for the country that’s already one of the world’s richest.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reap

  • Canada Nickel Announces Discovery of Higher Grade Core at Crawford East Zone

    Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced the results from the infill drilling program at its Crawford Nickel-Sulphide Project ("Crawford" or the "Project"), which included the discovery of a higher-grade core in the East Zone. The East Zone has now been successfully tested for 2.1 km of its overall 3.2 km interpreted strike length.

  • Volvo IPO Prices Lower Than Expected Despite Ambitious EV Plans

    The Swedish auto maker’s pricing highlights investors’ unwillingness to lend traditional car makers the valuations enjoyed by younger electric-vehicle companies.

  • How Social Security Works After Retirement

    Here's how to maximize the Social Security benefits you receive and minimize the taxes you pay on them.

  • Oil prices eye more multiyear highs on tight supplies

    Oil futures climb on Tuesday, with U.S. benchmark crude prices looking to finish at a fresh seven-year high on expectations that global supplies will remain tight.