Arkstone's OneChoice Treatment Recomendations Now Include Renal and Hepatic Reference Adjustments

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkstone Medical Solutions, the leading provider of laboratory infectious disease reporting and proactive antimicrobial stewardship, has once again raised the bar in infectious disease analysis for laboratory results, by enhancing the already groundbreaking OneChoice targeted treatment recommendations with the addition of dynamic renal and hepatic dosing adjustments.

Arkstone's solutions have helped thousands of healthcare providers, and hundreds of thousands of patients by providing the OneChoice report with its innovative and informative overreads of laboratory results. Unlike traditional lab reports, the OneChoice report is tailored to provide patient-specific targeted therapy at the moment a healthcare provider receives a lab result. The OneChoice decision engine uses advanced technology that weighs many different factors when analyzing a laboratory result. When indicated, the report provides a suggested optimal treatment regimen that safely and efficiently treats the patient and properly targets the detected infection. This helps avoid unnecessary exposure to medications, reduces the risk of drug toxicity and side effects to the patient, and helps fight the rise of antimicrobial resistance.

A unique feature of the OneChoice system is that recommendations include detailed drug dosage and duration information. While this precision-guided medicine is already a valuable tool, there are many clinical scenarios where dosage adjustments may be needed. These include renal, or kidney impairment, and hepatic, or liver impairment. A patient's kidney function is often used to determine whether a medication's standard dose can be administered. In many situations, a patient's creatinine clearance (CrCl) or estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) is used to determine if the kidneys are working effectively and whether a dosage needs to be reduced. In addition, patients on hemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis need reduced dosages so that medications are safely administered. Patients with liver disease and reduced liver function may also need reduced dosages. These dosage adjustments can be complex and confusing to many healthcare providers.

Every OneChoice Report includes access to OneChoicePlus, an online portal accessible via a QR code, that unlocks the power of OneChoice even further with links to reference materials and expanded alternative treatment options. Now, providers have access to detailed and dynamic renal and hepatic dosing adjustments for any treatment recommendations provided. This valuable information is displayed cleary and is tailored to the specific infection being treated. "The OneChoice Report has proven time and time again that powerful technology can enhance patient care'' explains Dr. Ari Frenkel, infectious disease specialist, and Co-Founder & Chief Science Officer of Arkstone, "Healthcare providers no longer have to scavenge for information on dosage adjustments, which tends to be either inaccurate or discrepant between sources. Now, reference dosages are displayed seamlessly, providing unmatched clarity for the clinician."

While Arkstone is rolling out adult dosage adjustments to today, they have already begun work on pediatric dosage adjustments as well. "Pediatric dosage adds a layer of complexity since it involves multiple factors like the weight or age of the patient, but our team has developed an innovative system to account for the nuances,'' says Dave Gross, Arkstone's CTO. Pediatric dosing will be included in OneChoice Plus in the near future, as well as continued improvement and innovations to enhance providers' ability to prescribe responsibly when treating infectious diseases, leaving no information out of reach.

About Arkstone Medical Solutions: Arkstone is committed to stemming the global spread of antimicrobial resistance and the misuse of antibiotics by marrying advanced artificial intelligence with a deep understanding of infectious disease. Arkstone interprets lab results so that a targeted patient-specific clinical decision can be made with clarity and accuracy, derived from the latest available evidence-based information. Arkstone also provides antimicrobial stewardship programs to hospitals and nursing homes. Learn more at www.arkstonemedical.com or email info@arkstonemedical.com.

