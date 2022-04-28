U.S. markets open in 6 hours 30 minutes

Arkyn raises EUR 3.8 million in seed capital investment round led by Trifork Labs

Trifork Holding AG
·3 min read
In this article:
  • TRIFOR.CO
Trifork Holding AG
Trifork Holding AG

Press release

Copenhagen, April 26, 2022 – Arkyn, the SaaS mobile app company on a mission to make it easy to use SAP, has raised EUR 3.8 million in an investment round from Trifork Labs, the founders and management, and other private investors.

Founded in 2020, Arkyn delivers pre-developed iOS apps and a platform that fits on top of SAP’s processes like plant maintenance, customer service and field service. The company helps enterprises increase productivity, optimize work processes, and increase the quality of data reported by employees. Enabling time savings, cost optimizations and new insights.

We are pleased by the trust and confidence shown by our investors. The funds allow us to continue
to develop that critical link between the back-office super users of SAP and field technicians who need user friendly mobile apps to gather information and feedback data from anywhere, whether it is 300 feet below ground in a subway or high up in a wind turbine,” says Nicolai Elmqvist, CEO & Co-founder of Arkyn.

The funds raised will be used for further product development, sales and marketing activities across Europe targeting enterprises within manufacturing and railway as well as re-selling partners like Trifork or ATEA.

The Arkyn team has been working with design thinking and mobile interfaces for SAP for many years, changing complex processes into safe, efficient, and intelligent user experiences. Arkyn has played a vital role for Trifork’s Smart Enterprise show case solution to Banedanmark, and we are pleased to continue to support the company and to welcome the new co-investors,” says Jørn Larsen, CEO and founder of Trifork.

Arkyn’s app suite currently consists of four apps used by field technicians within the manufacturing and railway industry. FastAssets deliver valuable insights about the maintenance history in a production line or on a railway, FastFieldwork helps technicians understand and report their work on location through features like speech to text, FastTime enables simple time registration and FastForms is a tool to replace paper forms or excel sheets that are still widely used across industries due to lack of alternatives. All apps are connected to Arkyn’s platform that enables real-time synchronization of data with the customers’ local SAP installation.

For further information:
Arkyn: CEO Nicolai Elmqvist, +45 2944 4108, ne@arkyn.io
Trifork: CMO Peter Rørsgaard, +45 2042 2494, pro@trifork.com

About Arkyn (www.arkyn.io)
Arkyn, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, is a SaaS startup focusing on creating user-friendly apps for enterprises using SAP and a middleware that makes integration with the customers’ on-premise SAP installation easy. The app suite currently contains 4 different apps that are designed to improve efficiency, data quality and to make life easier for blue collar workers like field technicians, maintenance planners who are not SAP super-users. Arkyn is currently focusing on the manufacturing and railway industry. Including pharmaceuticals & life science, food & beverage, automotive, utilities, chemicals, oil & gas, renewable energy and more. Founded in 2020 by Trifork Labs and former Invokers founders (today Trifork Smart Enterprise), Arkyn today has 15 employees and among the customers are the Danish national railway company Banedanmark and global maritime safety company Viking. Read more on: www.arkyn.io

About Trifork (trifork.com)
Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. The company has more than 950 employees, across 58 business units, with offices in 12 countries in Europe and the USA, and works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection and Smart Enterprise. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously co-invests and develops technology start-up companies. Trifork is behind the brand, GOTO, which runs a global tech community with over 275,000 subscribers and more than 30 million views on YouTube.

Attachment


