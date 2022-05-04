U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

ARLA FOODS WINS GOLD AT 2022 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP CHEESE CONTEST

·2 min read

Arla Foods Castello Smoked Cracked Pepper Gouda and Flavored Havarti Win Best Of Class in Respective Categories

KAUKAUNA, Wis., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arla Foods US has received global recognition as the producer of the world's best smoked Gouda cheese. The company's Castello® Smoked Cracked Pepper Gouda won best Smoked Gouda cheese, and was identified as one of the top 20 cheeses in the world at the biennial 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest® that drew nearly 3,000 entries from 29 countries.

CASTELLO and Arla Foods
CASTELLO and Arla Foods

Castello Smoked Cracked Black Pepper Gouda combines mild and creamy Gouda cheese with the earthy kick of cracked peppercorn, then is lightly smoked over hickory wood chips to reach a rich, delectable smoky flavor.

In addition to its Best Of Class award in "Smoked Gouda" Category, Arla also received both the Best Of Class and Second place Award in the "Havarti Flavored" category for its Dill Havarti cheese, earning Gold and Silver medals. Arla is the leading producer and market share leader in Havarti in the United States market.

Hosted by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association since 1957, The World Championship Cheese Contest® is the world's premier technical cheese, butter, and yogurt competition. Nearly 3,000 entries were evaluated by a team of skilled technical judges from all over the world who assessed in areas of flavor, body and texture, salt, color, finish, packaging, and other appropriate attributes. A Gold, Silver and Bronze medal were awarded to the three highest-scoring entries in each class.

"We are thrilled to be honored by such a prestigious organization in the industry," said Dave Newman, Arla Foods Master Cheesemaker. "At Arla, we strive to deliver best-in-class, high-quality dairy products, and recognition from the World Championship Cheese Contest reinforces our dedication to the craft."

Arla Foods, known for its commitment to producing high-quality dairy in the most natural and sustainable way, has also been recognized by members of the Wisconsin Senate as the number one producer of Havarti Cheese in the United States. The Wisconsin Hollandtown dairy was built in 1897. Today, the plant employs over 200 people and produces specialty cheese types, including Havarti, Gouda, Edam and Fontina.

For those looking to sample Arla's award-winning cheese, the company will be exhibiting at the upcoming National Restaurant Show and International Dairy Deli Bakery Association tradeshows. Be sure to stop by and try this great tasting cheese for yourself!

For more information about Castello Cheese and delicious recipes, visit www.castellocheese.com.

About Arla Foods
Arla Foods, headquartered in Denmark, is the fourth largest dairy company in the world owned by more than 8,900 dairy farmers. Arla combines traditional craftsmanship and world-class technologies to ensure its products remain closer to nature, from farm to fridge, while ensuring its dairy products are crafted with quality, natural ingredients in an environmentally friendly way.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arla-foods-wins-gold-at-2022-world-championship-cheese-contest-301539741.html

SOURCE Arla Foods

