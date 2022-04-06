PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlene L. Taylor, DO, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as an Exceptional Healthcare Professional for her excellence in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of her private practice North Palm Family Practice LLC.

A highly trained Family Medicine physician with 15 years of experience in her field, Dr. Taylor holds sub-specialties in Women's Health, Hypertension, Diabetes, High Cholesterol, and Obesity Management. She sees patients at her clinic North Palm Family Practice, located at 3385 Burns Road, Suite 207, in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.



In addition to her private practice, Dr. Taylor is affiliated with multiple hospitals, including Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and Good Samaritan Medical Center, and frequently serves as a consultant for other physicians.



In pursuit of her medical career, Dr. Taylor earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine at Nova Southeastern University, graduating with honors in 2002. She next completed an Internship and Residency at Columbia Hospital Palm Beach Graduate Medical Center.



She is a member of the Florida Medical Association, among her professional affiliations.



For more information, visit https://northpalmfamilypractice.com/.



Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arlene-l-taylor-do-is-being-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301518552.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who