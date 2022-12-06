U.S. markets closed

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividends on Preferred Stock

·2 min read

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AAIC) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.4375 per share of its 7.00% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: AAIC PrB) (the "Series B Preferred Stock") and a quarterly dividend of $0.515625 per share of its 8.250% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: AAIC PrC) (the "Series C Preferred Stock") for the fourth quarter of 2022.  Dividends for the Series B Preferred Stock and Series C Preferred Stock will both be payable on December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 20, 2022.  The tax characterization to shareholders of the distribution will be determined after the end of the calendar year and will be reported to shareholders on Form 1099-DIV.

About the Company 

The Company currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other residential real estate and has elected to be taxed as a REIT.  The Company is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.  For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These include statements regarding dividend payments.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by forward-looking language, including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "plans," "continues," "intends," "should", "may," and similar expressions. Due to known and unknown risks, including the risk that the assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based prove to be inaccurate, actual results may differ materially from expectations or projections.  These risks also include those described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time, which are available from the Company and from the SEC, and you should read and understand these risks when evaluating any forward-looking statement.  Readers of this press release are cautioned to consider these risks and uncertainties and not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.  The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arlington-asset-investment-corp-declares-fourth-quarter-2022-dividends-on-preferred-stock-301696028.html

SOURCE Arlington Asset Investment Corp.

