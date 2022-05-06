U.S. markets closed

MCLEAN, Va., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AAIC) (the "Company") announced today that the Company will release results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 after the market closes on Thursday, May 12, 2022 and will hold a conference call for investors at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Friday, May 13, 2022 to discuss the results.

Investors wishing to listen to the earnings call at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Friday, May 13, 2022, may do so via the Internet at: http://www.arlingtonasset.com/index.php?s=19

Replays of the earnings call will be available for 60 days via webcast at the Internet address provided above, beginning two hours after the call ends.

About the Company

The Company currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets and has elected to be taxed as a REIT. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arlington-asset-investment-corp-to-report-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-301541972.html

SOURCE Arlington Asset Investment Corp.

