Arlington Asset Investment Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AAIC) (the "Company" or "Arlington") today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

$6.30 per common share of book value

$0.01 per diluted common share of GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders

$0.05 per diluted common share of non-GAAP earnings available for distribution (formerly referred to as core operating income)

$0.09 per common share of book value accretion from the repurchase of 3.2% of the outstanding shares of common stock

1.6 to 1 "at risk" leverage ratio

"Arlington's successful transition from a primarily levered agency MBS strategy to one focused on multiple high return, non-commodity investment channels in mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs"), single-family residential ("SFR") rental properties and select credit investments continued to produce positive results during the second quarter, including a positive economic return for the fourth consecutive quarter.

"The execution of this strategy has enabled the Company to consistently grow book value per share during periods of volatile market conditions while traditional mortgage REITs experienced losses. Over the last twelve months, the Company delivered a 6.1% economic return while its mortgage REIT peers have experienced a negative 10.5% economic return," said J. Rock Tonkel, Jr., the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer.

"The Company's differentiated investment strategy has performed well during both positive and negative market conditions and is positioned to continue to do so. With our largest investment capital allocation in our MSR strategy, the Company's financial results benefited from another strong quarterly performance in our MSR investment portfolio that generated a total annualized return of 41% during the second quarter.

"Within the Company's credit investment strategy, widening of credit spreads has created compelling new investment opportunities in high quality assets. Late in the second quarter, the Company made several investments in highly rated senior commercial mortgage bonds that offer double digit levered returns and is actively evaluating similar investment opportunities.

"As of today, the Company has essentially reached its stated goal of $200 million of SFR rental properties with a total committed investment of $197 million and a strong expected net unlevered rental yield of 4.8%. The Company previously announced that it had entered into an agreement to sell a portion of its SFR portfolio with an expected closing date later this month at a significant gain that would be expected to add approximately $0.50 per share to our second quarter book value if consummated. Assuming the sale is completed, we have the ability to grow our SFR investment portfolio back to approximately $200 million, subject to market conditions, to fully realize the benefit of our below market fixed rate five-year financing facility. However, we will take a disciplined approach in purchasing new homes in the near term as the residential housing market evolves in the current environment.

"We continue to believe there is greater value in Arlington's business than the public markets recognize. Since reinstituting our current common stock repurchase program in 2020, the Company has aggressively returned capital to shareholders by purchasing 25% of its outstanding shares, delivering $0.75 per share of accretion to shareholders.

"Having successfully positioned Arlington to preserve capital and grow book value per share, the Company now has the opportunity to capitalize on substantially wider investment spreads with superior risk adjusted returns in the low to mid-teens in high grade residential and commercial mortgage securitized products. We expect that the redeployment of capital into these higher return investments will drive greater earnings potential which can be used to increase our equity capital, return capital to shareholders through accretive stock repurchases or reinstate a dividend to common shareholders."

Second Quarter Investment Portfolio

As of June 30, 2022, the Company's investment portfolio capital allocation was as follows (dollars in thousands):





June 30, 2022





Assets



Invested Capital

Allocation (1)



Invested Capital

Allocation (%)



Leverage (2)

MSR financing receivables

$ 120,260



$ 120,260





41 %



0.5

Single-family residential properties



182,783





64,605





22 %



1.9

Credit investments (3)



168,432





63,058





21 %



1.7

Agency MBS (4)



235,781





48,102





16 %



4.0

Total invested capital

$ 707,256





296,025





100 %





Cash and other corporate capital









5,486













Total investable capital







$ 301,511









1.6



(1) Our investable capital is calculated as the sum of our shareholders' equity capital plus accumulated depreciation of our single-family residential properties and long-term unsecured debt. (2) Our leverage is measured as the ratio of the sum of our repurchase agreement financing, long-term debt secured by single-family residential properties, net payable or receivable for unsettled securities, net contractual forward purchase (sale) price of our TBA commitments and leverage within our MSR financing receivables less our cash and cash equivalents compared to our investable capital. (3) Includes our net investment of $25,529 in two variable interest entities with gross assets and liabilities of $231,301 and $205,772, respectively, that are consolidated for GAAP financial reporting purposes. (4) Agency MBS assets include the fair value of the agency MBS which underlie the Company's to-be-announced ("TBA") forward purchase and sale commitments. In accordance with GAAP, the Company's TBA forward commitments are reflected on the consolidated balance sheets as derivative assets and liabilities at fair value in the financial statement line items "other assets" and "other liabilities." As of June 30, 2022, the fair value of the agency MBS that underlie the Company's net short position in TBA commitments had a fair value of $(146,576) and a net carrying value of $337.

MSR Related Investments

The Company is party to agreements with a licensed, U.S. government sponsored enterprise ("GSE") approved residential mortgage loan servicer that enable the Company to garner the economic return of an investment in an MSR purchased by the mortgage servicing counterparty. The arrangement allows the Company to participate in the economic benefits of investing in an MSR without holding the requisite licenses to purchase or hold MSRs directly. Under the terms of the arrangement, the Company provides capital to the mortgage servicing counterparty to purchase MSRs directly and the Company, in turn, receives all the economic benefits of the MSRs less a fee payable to the counterparty. At the Company's request, the mortgage servicing counterparty may utilize leverage on the MSRs to which the Company's MSR financing receivables are referenced to finance the purchase of additional MSRs to increase potential returns to the Company. These transactions are accounted for as financing receivables on the Company's consolidated financial statements.

The Company's MSR financing receivable investments as of June 30, 2022 are summarized in the tables below (dollars in thousands):

Amortized Cost Basis (1)



Unrealized Gain



Fair Value

$ 74,866



$ 45,394



$ 120,260

























(1) Represents capital investments plus accretion of interest income net of cash distributions.

MSR Financing Receivable Underlying Reference Amounts:













MSRs



Financing



Advances

Receivable



Cash and Other

Net Receivables



Counterparty

Incentive Fee

Accrual



MSR Financing

Receivables



Implicit

Leverage

$ 176,408



$ (60,868)



$ 2,348



$ 13,883



$ (11,511)



$ 120,260





0.51

























































Underlying Reference MSRs:

Holder of Loans

Unpaid

Principal

Balance



Weighted-

Average

Note Rate



Weighted-

Average

Servicing

Fee



Weighted-

Average

Loan Age

Price



Multiple (1)



Fair Value

Fannie Mae

$ 12,057,248





3.04 %



0.25 %

18 months



1.35 %



5.38



$ 162,449

Freddie Mac



1,015,899





3.66 %



0.25 %

17 months



1.37 %



5.50





13,959

Total/weighted-average

$ 13,073,147





3.09 %



0.25 %

18 months



1.35 %



5.39



$ 176,408



(1) Calculated as the underlying MSR price divided by the weighted-average servicing fee.

As of June 30, 2022, the mortgage servicing counterparty had drawn $60.9 million of financing under its credit facility collateralized by the MSRs to which the Company's MSR financing receivables are referenced, resulting in an implicit leverage ratio of 0.51 to 1. The weighted average yield on the Company's MSR financing receivables was 15.28% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 12.49% for the first quarter of 2022, and the actual weighted-average constant prepayment rate ("CPR") for the MSRs underlying the Company's MSR financing receivables was 8.10% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 8.71% for the first quarter of 2022.

Single-family Residential Investments

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had acquired 586 single family residential ("SFR") properties for a total cost of $182.8 million and had commitments to acquire an additional 25 SFR properties for an aggregate purchase price of $9.0 million. The timing of the earnings benefit to the Company from investing in SFR rental properties is dictated by the pace of home purchases, the level of any property level refurbishments required after purchase and the length of the lease marketing period. The Company expects the time period between the date of settlement of the home purchase to the date the house is occupied by a tenant to average between 30 to 60 days. During the period prior to a lease commencement, the Company is incurring costs to hold the property including real estate taxes, insurance, homeowner association fees and interest costs.

On May 10, 2022, the Company entered into a purchase and sale agreement to sell 378 SFR properties for $132.8 million with an original closing date no later than June 23, 2022. Pursuant to the purchase and sale agreement, the buyer made a $2.655 million initial deposit with an escrow agent. On May 27, 2022, the Company entered into an amendment to the purchase and sale agreement to remove two properties from the sale transaction reducing the total properties to be sold to 376 SFR properties for $131.9 million. On June 20, 2022, the Company entered into an additional amendment to the purchase and sale agreement that required the buyer to fund an additional $2.655 million deposit with the escrow agent for a total deposit of $5.31 million to extend the closing date to no later than August 19, 2022. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company classified the 376 SFR properties as held-for-sale.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company's SFR portfolio is summarized in the tables below (dollars in thousands):





Single-family Residential

Real Estate



Single-family Residential

Real Estate Held-for-

Sale



Total

Land

$ 11,423



$ 18,913



$ 30,336

Buildings and improvements



57,093





95,354





152,447

Investments in single-family residential real estate, at cost



68,516





114,267





182,783

Less: accumulated depreciation



(326)





(1,288)





(1,614)

Investments in single-family residential real estate, net

$ 68,190



$ 112,979



$ 181,169

