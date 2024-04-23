Arlington council set to approve agreement for city’s largest employer

Fort Worth Star-Telegram· Star-Telegram file photo
Elizabeth Campbell
1 min read
0

A satellite startup manufacturer could bring around 3,000 jobs to Arlington if the Cty Council approves an agreement Tuesday night.

The council is set to approve an agreement between the Arlington Economic Development Corp. and satellite communications company E-Space Inc., which could result E-Space Inc. building its headquarters and manufacturing hub on the west side of Arlington Municipal Airport.

According to council documents, Arlington’s Economic Development Corp. would give up to $50 million in sales tax revenue to E-Space for construction.

The proposal calls for building a 250,000 square foot office building and manufacturing facility in the first construction phase.

The lease agreement is for 30 years, and E-Space could create over 3,000 jobs, according to the Dallas Business Journal.

E-Space was founded in 2022 with offices in Florida, California and Massachusetts

