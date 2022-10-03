U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,678.43
    +92.81 (+2.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,490.89
    +765.38 (+2.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,815.43
    +239.82 (+2.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,709.55
    +44.83 (+2.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.29
    +3.80 (+4.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,708.80
    +36.80 (+2.20%)
     

  • Silver

    20.74
    +1.70 (+8.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9827
    +0.0026 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    -0.1530 (-4.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1320
    +0.0154 (+1.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6930
    -0.0360 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,541.19
    +265.05 (+1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.91
    +8.56 (+1.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,908.76
    +14.95 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

Arlo Technologies Announces Inducement Awards Under NYSE Rule 303A.08

·2 min read

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today announced that it has granted equity awards to Kurt Binder, Arlo's new Chief Financial Officer under its 2018 Equity Incentive Plan in accordance with NYSE Rule 303A.08.

(PRNewsfoto/Arlo Technologies, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Arlo Technologies, Inc.)

On September 30, 2022, Arlo's Compensation Committee granted restricted stock units ("RSUs") and performance-vesting RSUs ("PSUs") to Mr. Binder covering an aggregate of 1,500,000 shares of the Company's common stock as an inducement material for Mr. Binder to join the Company.

The RSUs granted to Mr. Binder, covering an aggregate of 750,000 shares, vest annually in five equal annual installments.  The PSUs granted to Mr. Binder, covering an aggregate of 750,000 shares, are eligible to vest in three equal installments based on the extent to which Arlo achieves 3, 4 and/or 5 million cumulative paid subscribers. Upon achievement of the requisite number of cumulative paid subscribers, the corresponding PSUs will be fully vested. In all cases, the RSUs and PSUs are contingent on Mr. Binder's continued service with the Company at the applicable vesting date.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, and floodlight.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo doesn't monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

Media Relations:
press@arlo.com
949-438-1109

Investors:
Arlo Investor Relations
Erik Bylin
investors@arlo.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arlo-technologies-announces-inducement-awards-under-nyse-rule-303a08-301639400.html

SOURCE Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Stock Slammed on the Brakes Monday Morning

    The catalyst that sent the electric vehicle (EV) maker plunging was quarterly vehicle deliveries that fell short of expectations. In a press release that dropped Sunday, Tesla revealed its third-quarter production and delivery numbers, and while the growth was robust, investors wanted more. In its press release, Tesla addressed the issue, saying, "Historically, our delivery volumes have skewed toward the end of each quarter ... [but] as our production volumes continue to grow, it is becoming increasingly challenging to secure vehicle transportation capacity."

  • Why Petrobras and Other Brazilian Stocks Are Rocking Today

    Over the weekend, the South American nation held the first round of its 2022 presidential election, and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was ahead in the polling -- and investors are cheering. As of 10:45 a.m. ET Monday, shares of Brazilian oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) (NYSE: PBR.A) (aka Petrobras) were up 12.4%, while electric and gas utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) had gained 14.6%, and water utility Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) (aka "Sabesp") was leading the whole Brazilian stock market higher with a 22.5% gain.

  • Why Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Devon Energy Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of large-cap oil and gas producers Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) were in rally mode today, up 5%, 5.4%, and 7.9%, respectively, as of 11:24 a.m. ET. While many stocks were higher today, oil and gas stocks were particularly strong ahead of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting this week. Over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal reported OPEC+ participants would discuss production cuts at the upcoming meeting to offset falling prices, with the potential for a surprisingly large cut in the offing.

  • Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Medical Properties (MPW). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Logistics Not to Blame for Tesla’s Deliveries Miss. There Is a Much Bigger Reason.

    Tesla shares are getting hammered after weaker-than-expected third-quarter delivery numbers. The reason isn't 'cars in transit.'

  • 1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock That Could Double Your Money by 2026

    Reinvesting all the dividend payouts you receive from this stock could double your initial investment in four short years.

  • Stock markets will drop another 40% as a severe stagflationary debt crisis hits an overleveraged global economy

    The debt crisis is here, Nouriel Roubini says. Expect central banks to wimp out in their fight against inflation as financial distress deepens

  • 3 Reasons You Might Want to Buy Intel Stock Despite Its Challenges

    The semiconductor industry has experienced shortages and rapid increases in demand amid the explosion of new tech applications. Current CEO Pat Gelsinger seeks to get Intel back on top with initiatives to retake the technical lead and invest heavily in new foundries. Despite the focus on the likes of Nvidia and AMD, Intel remains an industry behemoth.

  • Goldman Sachs upgrades Wells Fargo stock, downgrades Citigroup

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a Goldman Sachs analyst's decision to upgrade Wells Fargo stock to Buy and downgrade Citigroup stock to Neutral.

  • Investors Heavily Search AT&T Inc. (T): Here is What You Need to Know

    AT&T (T) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Is Alibaba (BABA) a Smart Investment Pick?

    Distillate Capital Partners LLC, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Through the sharp sell-off in the first half of 2022, Distillate’s U.S. FSV strategy held up better than the overall market with a decline of 15.80% net of fees vs. a 19.96% decline […]

  • Why Viasat Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Satellite communications company Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) has agreed to sell a large portion of its military business to L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) for nearly $2 billion. Investors are excited by the deal, sending shares of Viasat up as much as 48%. Viasat provides satellite and broadband services to a range of government, commercial, and consumer markets, including providing the in-flight Wi-Fi on Southwest Airlines flights.

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

    Does the October share price for MongoDB, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MDB ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate...

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Up Today

    Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA), which have trailed the broader market in recent months, were particularly strong on Monday, up more than 5% on a day when investors are shopping for potential bargains. Boeing shares have been hit particularly hard in recent months. In fact, Boeing announced a number of new jet orders during the period, a sign that demand is holding up.

  • Credit Suisse stock holds steady on efforts to strengthen capital

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down the move in Credit Suisse stock as the bank attempts to quell investor concerns.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Wall Street crawls out of a brutal September

    U.S. stocks kicked off October on a strong note Monday after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed out their first three-quarter losing streak since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis and the Dow logged its first such span of losses since 2015.

  • Is Credit Suisse the 2022 Lehman Brothers?

    The Swiss bank's difficulties raise fears of a shockwave comparable to the one that gripped the markets in September 2008.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These Berkshire Hathaway holdings are growth stocks, and they look like better bargains on the heels of big sell-offs.

  • Time to Buy Semiconductor Stocks? Check the Charts.

    Semiconductor stocks have been crushed. So is now the time to go long? Here's how the charts look.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yielding Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000

    These high-paying real estate stocks offer some security right now for new investors trading in a tough economy.