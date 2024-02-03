On February 1, 2024, Miller Carter, a director at Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO), executed a sale of 32,000 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of insider trades over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 32,000 shares and has not made any purchases.

Arlo Technologies Inc is a company that provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in people's homes and businesses. The company's product design focuses on delivering a seamless user experience through a range of features such as video surveillance, advanced object detection, and audio analytics.

The insider transaction history at Arlo Technologies Inc over the past year indicates a trend with 3 insider buys and 4 insider sells. This recent sale by the insider is part of this ongoing trend of transactions within the company.

Arlo Technologies Inc Director Miller Carter Sells 32,000 Shares

On the valuation front, shares of Arlo Technologies Inc were trading at $9.04 on the day of the insider's sale, resulting in a market cap of $856.389 million. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.24, which suggests that Arlo Technologies Inc is modestly overvalued when compared to the GF Value of $7.28.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is derived from historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Arlo Technologies Inc may consider these insider trading trends and valuation metrics as part of their analysis of the company's stock performance and future prospects.

