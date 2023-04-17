Arlo Technologies, Inc.'s (NYSE:ARLO) Price Is Out Of Tune With Revenues

It's not a stretch to say that Arlo Technologies, Inc.'s (NYSE:ARLO) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.2x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Electronic industry in the United States, where the median P/S ratio is around 1.5x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

What Does Arlo Technologies' P/S Mean For Shareholders?

There hasn't been much to differentiate Arlo Technologies' and the industry's revenue growth lately. The P/S ratio is probably moderate because investors think this modest revenue performance will continue. If this is the case, then at least existing shareholders won't be losing sleep over the current share price.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Arlo Technologies would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 13% gain to the company's revenues. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 33% overall rise in revenue, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to slump, contracting by 3.3% during the coming year according to the three analysts following the company. With the industry predicted to deliver 5.7% growth, that's a disappointing outcome.

In light of this, it's somewhat alarming that Arlo Technologies' P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the negative growth outlook.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

It appears that Arlo Technologies currently trades on a higher than expected P/S for a company whose revenues are forecast to decline. When we see a gloomy outlook like this, our immediate thoughts are that the share price is at risk of declining, negatively impacting P/S. If the declining revenues were to materialize in the form of a declining share price, shareholders will be feeling the pinch.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Arlo Technologies (at least 1 which is a bit concerning), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

