When Will Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Breakeven?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Arlo Technologies, Inc.'s (NYSE:ARLO) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Arlo Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The US$858m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$57m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$45m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Arlo Technologies will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 5 of the American Electronic analysts is that Arlo Technologies is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$7.2m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 130%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Arlo Technologies' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Arlo Technologies has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

