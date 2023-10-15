Arlo Technologies Loses US$107m Market Value But Insiders See Windfall Of US$352k

Insiders who bought Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) in the last 12 months may probably not pay attention to the stock's recent 12% drop. Even after accounting for the recent loss, the US$274.5k worth of stock purchased by them is now worth US$626.2k or in other words, their investment continues to give good returns.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Arlo Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Grady Summers for US$114k worth of shares, at about US$3.80 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$8.44. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Arlo Technologies insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Arlo Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Arlo Technologies insiders own 5.2% of the company, worth about US$41m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Arlo Technologies Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Arlo Technologies insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Arlo Technologies insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Arlo Technologies and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

