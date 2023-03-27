Arlyn Knox Joins Redwood Logistics as Chief Marketing Officer

Redwood Logistics

--Knox’s expertise fuels Redwood’s growth strategy--

CHICAGO, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest-growing supply chain orchestration and logistics execution companies in North America and innovators of Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS), today announced that Arlyn Knox will join the C-suite as the company’s first chief marketing officer (CMO). Redwood’s brand awareness continues to grow as the company targets market share expansion through new SaaS-based product launches, strategic merger and acquisition activity, and category recognition in the modern fourth-party logistics (4PL) space for their ability to integrate the physical and digital supply chains.

“Arlyn is a tenured executive with more than 18 years of experience in building global SaaS software brands to generate market valuation and revenue growth, including in the supply chain industry, and we’re excited to add her demand generation leadership and high energy to our executive team,” said Mark Yeager, CEO, Redwood. “As we launch new products that help our customers overcome disruption and build agile supply chains, her knowledge of supply chain technology and logistics execution will be instrumental in sharing our message with target audiences and further accelerating our growth.”

Redwood showed significant progress in several areas of its business, growing to $1.28 billion in 2022 revenue that included 34 percent year-over-year SaaS growth and 400 percent SaaS pipeline growth, the catalyst for growing the leadership team by adding a CMO with strong SaaS experience. Redwood’s innovation was recently recognized by Gartner in their report titled ‘Innovation Insight: 4PL Outsourcing Models Reduce Logistics Risk and Optimize Cost.’*

“Redwood’s rapid acceleration and innovative approach to becoming a modern 4PL with SaaS-based supply chain innovation has been exciting to watch over the last several years,” said Knox. “I look forward to integrating myself into Redwood’s collaborative culture to build upon the award-winning innovation that already exists and develop new ways to share the Redwood story and grow market share.”

Knox will be responsible for creating and executing Redwood’s vision and strategy to drive go-to-market efforts with a focus on ROI, including account-based marketing (ABM), demand generation, business development, digital strategy, creative, events, social, communications, brand and content.

Prior to joining Redwood, Knox was SVP of Global Marketing at Blue Yonder, where she helped drive marketing contribution to revenue by more than 50 percent and transform the company’s brand from JDA Software to Blue Yonder. Prior to Blue Yonder, Knox held various marketing positions at SaaS-based companies including Deltek, Cvent and more. She earned a bachelor’s degree in international marketing and business from The George Washington University and a master’s in business administration from Florida Gulf Coast University. Knox is also a member of CHIEF, the only private membership focused on connecting and supporting women executive leaders.

*Read “Innovation Insight: 4PL Outsourcing Models Reduce Logistics Risk and Optimize Cost, Published 12 September 2022 by Matthew Beckett, David Gonzalez” courtesy of Redwood Logistics.

