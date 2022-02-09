U.S. markets close in 6 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,571.55
    +50.01 (+1.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,742.25
    +279.47 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,361.25
    +166.79 (+1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,071.32
    +25.95 (+1.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.58
    +0.22 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.00
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.15
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1435
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9360
    -0.0180 (-0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3566
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4820
    -0.0660 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,176.99
    +387.59 (+0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,030.77
    +28.06 (+2.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,644.45
    +77.38 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

Arm boss: We can do it by ourselves

Jane Wakefield - Technology reporter
·4 min read
Rene Haas, chief executive Arm
The road ahead is exciting, new Arm boss Rene Haas says

After years of major regulatory struggle in the UK, US and EU, what would have been the biggest computer-chip deal in history is now dead in the water.

But the new boss of Arm, the Cambridge-based company often described as one of the UK's biggest technology success stories, is upbeat.

And although he blames the failure of Arm's planned sale to Nvidia on a "challenging regulatory environment", Rene Haas - in his first week as chief executive - is keen to emphasise it will be just fine on its own.

"We are very excited about the future for Arm as an independent company again," he tells BBC News.

"There isn't anything Nvidia and Arm could do together that we can't do by ourselves."

Chip designs

Softbank, which acquired Arm in 2016, plans an initial public offering within a year.

But some things won't change.

Arm's technology for semiconductors is already widely used in mobile phones, tablets and digital televisions.

It licenses its chip designs to customers rather than manufacture them itself.

And Nvidia has confirmed its own 20-year licence agreement with the company will continue.

Nvidia logo on building
The Nvidia deal was challenged by regulators in the US and UK, worried it may stifle innovation

"In many ways it is a very comfortable rhythm in terms of the business we have," Mr Haas says.

"The difference now is we are coming out of the regulatory process and are back on our own two feet again and can start thinking about new opportunities."

These will include continuing to expand into areas such as cloud computing and the automotive industry.

'Most exciting'

"Those two markets are seeing a huge amount of growth and really have the same characteristics to that of the smartphone," Mr Haas says.

"They both need more and more compute performance but also more and more efficiency - whether it is a data centre where limited power can come in or an electric vehicle that runs on a battery.

"Both are also software intensive."

But he also intends to go a whole lot further.

"The most exciting thing is there isn't an end market you can look at - whether that is the metaverse, IOT [internet of things], artificial intelligence - and say Arm can't have a place there," Mr Haas says.

Chip factory
The global chip shortage has made the industry rethink

For a company he calls "one of the best kept secrets in the industry", Arm has garnered a lot of headlines in the past year or so.

But then so too has the chip industry more generally, as shortages affect the availability of electronic goods.

"The pandemic put constraints on all supply chains - in particular, very long lead times for building factories - so to respond to a pandemic by adding capacity is very very hard in our business," Mr Haas says.

"Layer on top of that insatiable demand for all things digital - all of that adds up to a perfect storm of huge demand for our product.

"I don't see that changing any time soon.

"Capacity will ultimately catch up - but at the same time, the pandemic accelerates trends around digitalisation which lend themselves well to semiconductors."

And that may require radical change.

Technical challenges

"As you start getting to very small geometries, some of the laws of physics get very challenging," Mr Haas says.

"One of the key things that will be an area of innovation in the future is not only the semiconductor itself but the packaging of those semi-conductors, how they are built, how the die [the square of silicon] is built, how to put more transistors on a die... there are lot of exciting technical challenges."

People drinking in a pub
The Friday afternoon after-work pint was admired by Mr Haas when he lived in London

An American living in San Jose, Mr Haas is nevertheless keen to emphasise his British credentials.

"I lived in London for three years, from 2017 to 2020," he says.

"I took the train every day from King's Cross to Cambridge, which was a nice reverse commute because no-one was on it going that way."

And his favourite part of British life was pub culture.

"I always loved on a Friday afternoon, at 15:00, the pubs had people just standing outside and drinking a pint and being totally laid-back," Mr Haas says.

And while he doesn't reveal whether he himself ever indulged, if anyone deserves a laid-back pint to mark the end of the working week this Friday, it is probably him.

Hear more on this story on the BBC World Service's Tech Tent, programme at 09:00, Thursday, 10 February, or available after on podcast.

Recommended Stories

  • Updates: Astra scrubs second rocket launch attempt at Cape Canaveral

    A second attempt to launch this mission was scrubbed Monday, Feb. 7, due to technical issues with the rocket at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

  • PayPal Sell-Off: Here's What You Need to Know

    PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported its fourth-quarter 2021 financial results last week, with revenue of $6.92 billion beating Wall Street estimates and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 missing estimates during the three-month period. As is always the case, however, investors focused heavily on management guidance. For the current quarter, PayPal's management expects adjusted EPS to come in at $0.87, a 28.7% decline from the prior-year period.

  • Rocket launch schedule: Upcoming Florida launches and landings

    The latest rocket launch schedule for Florida's Space Coast, which includes Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

  • Here's Why Mizuho Is Bullish On Square Despite Apple's Latest Move

    Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev reiterated a Buy rating on Block Inc (NYSE: SQ) with a $210 (105% upside) price target after Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) introduced Tap to Pay on the iPhone. The analyst views Apple's near-field communication move as potentially more long-term benefits for Block. Tap To Pay could further proliferate Block's two-sided commerce ecosystem on a broader and more global basis, Dolev notes. Related Content: Apple Fires Up Square Rivalry With Latest Feature He sees potential for Ap

  • Apple Finally Cracks the Code in This Massive Market

    The tech giant is on its way to clock another strong year in the world's second-largest smartphone market.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.

  • Bitcoin Miners Offloaded Holdings as Prices Dropped to $33K

    Miners sold their bitcoin holders as prices of the asset fell last month, data showed.

  • Microsoft Considers Pursuing a Deal for Cybersecurity Firm Mandiant

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is in talks to acquire cybersecurity research and incident response company Mandiant Inc., according to people familiar with the discussions, a deal that would bolster efforts to protect customers from hacks and breaches.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’

  • Why Apple Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) climbed 1.9% on Tuesday after it announced a new way for merchants to accept payments. The feature will be powered by NFC technology and will connect with Apple's popular mobile payment service, Apple Pay. Apple will partner with payment processors like Stripe and e-commerce platforms like Shopify to make the service widely available.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: 2022 Guidance Coming In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Apple to Launch Tap-to-Pay Feature in Challenge to Square

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. confirmed plans to release its much-anticipated Tap to Pay feature on the iPhone later this year, giving merchants an alternative to Block Inc.’s Square technology. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosDOJ Seizes $3.6 Billi

  • Here's Why Ferrari Partnered With This Leading Chipmaker

    Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) collaborated with Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM). Qualcomm will be a Scuderia Ferrari Premium Partner through Snapdragon, Qualcomm's premium product and experience brand leveraged across multiple platforms and categories, including automotive. The Snapdragon logo will make its debut on the F1-75, the Ferrari single-seater unveiled at Maranello on 17 February 2022. Furthermore, the Maranello marque's esports activities will be a part of the sponsorship. Benedetto Vigna, Ferra

  • Twitter parts ways with two-factor provider following claims of secret surveillance

    A Mitto AG founder allegedly operated a secret surveillance operation.

  • WhatsApp: The Best Meta Purchase Ever?

    With so much cash thrown around in Silicon Valley, it’s not easy for an acquisition to cause a stir. Facebook's (FB) (now Meta) acquisition of WhatsApp in 2014 did just that—surpassing Google's $3.2 billion purchase of Nest Labs and Apple’s $3 billion Beats Electronics procurement—to become one of the largest tech buys of all time. WhatsApp, a text messaging app used widely across the globe, stole headlines with its initial $16 billion bid from Facebook.

  • Apple will let merchants accept in-person payments with only an iPhone

    Apple Inc. is diving deeper into the world of payment technology with plans to allow merchants to accept contactless payments using just their iPhones.

  • Intel is putting $1B behind tech startups

    Intel is launching a $1 billion fund to support startups or other companies building technology for the foundry ecosystem. It is all part of CEO Pat Gelsinger’s aggressive push to put Intel back on top of semiconductor manufacturing worldwide and domestically. The strategy, dubbed IDM 2.0 in reference to Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) being an integrated device manufacturer, includes the new Intel Foundry Services business.

  • Meme Coin Recovery: BNB Whale Buys 8.9 Million DOGE

    Despite BNB’s 15% price gains in the last week, some BNB whales eyed meme tokens like Dogecoin as the larger market seemed to recover.

  • NFT, crypto startup Alchemy raises $200M in venture capital, hits unicorn status

    Silicon Valley-based Alchemy has raised $200 million, making it the latest cryptocurrency startup to achieve unicorn status, the company announced on Tuesday.

  • How to hide your home on Google Maps and Apple Maps

    Here's what you need to do to hide your home from other users in Google Maps and Apple Maps.