U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,170.00
    -5.75 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,164.00
    -42.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,764.50
    -12.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,975.20
    -4.10 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.33
    +0.19 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,888.90
    +4.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.32
    +0.14 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0731
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6740
    +0.0400 (+1.10%)
     

  • Vix

    18.66
    -0.77 (-3.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2048
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9620
    -0.1100 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,360.51
    +526.84 (+2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    539.45
    +13.49 (+2.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,864.71
    +28.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.57
    -162.90 (-0.59%)
     

Arm’s CEO Says New Markets and Improved Chips Are Key to Sustained Growth

Ian King, Ed Ludlow and Caroline Hyde
·2 min read
Arm’s CEO Says New Markets and Improved Chips Are Key to Sustained Growth

(Bloomberg) -- Arm Ltd., seeking to sell shares to the public this year, can deliver sustained growth because its products are gaining ground in new markets, Chief Executive Officer Rene Haas said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Cambridge, UK-based company, whose chip designs are the heart of most modern smartphones, reported revenue of $746 million in its most recent quarter, a 28% increase from the same period a year earlier. The division of Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. has “well developed,” plans for an initial public offering by the end of the year, Haas said.

“Arm as a company is not the Arm that people knew a few years ago,” he said Tuesday in an interview. “It’s a diversified company. The key elements that helped Arm win in smartphones are the same ingredients that help us in the automotive and data center markets.”

The use of Arm’s designs and intellectual property is increasing because data center owners and automakers need chips that are more capable, but can work with limited access to power. While the smartphone market has slowed, Arm is gaining ground with new customers for processors that run the internet.

Arm’s performance is an outlier this earnings season, in which many chipmakers, including some of the biggest users of its technology, have reported precipitous declines in revenue. Consumers and companies are cutting back on spending for infrastructure and gadgets, leading to a huge accumulation of component inventory at device makers.

Haas said that his company’s growth is being driven by the adoption of more technology per device and higher licensing rates rather than increasing unit sales. Smartphones now have multicore processors and data centers are using more chips to run artificial intelligence workloads. Cars are increasingly home to multiple sensors and chips that provide their human drivers with more of the help and information that will eventually take over the job of piloting the vehicle.

“I think the area we will perform well in is power efficiency,” Haas said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “These new AI algorithms are intensive, and in a world where we don’t have that much energy to throw at a problem, it’s going to be critically important.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • SoftBank Books $6 Billion Loss. Chip Company Arm Is Its Big Hope.

    Japan’s SoftBank Group fell deep into the red at the end of last year as its investment vehicles lost nearly $6 billion. The technology conglomerate’s Vision Funds segment booked a quarterly loss of around $5.5 billion.

  • Microsoft CEO Sees AI as New Way to Win Search Battle: Q&A

    (Bloomberg) -- With Microsoft Corp. adding artificial intelligence technology from OpenAI to its Bing search engine, Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella sees another opportunity to challenge Google’s dominance.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CaseWall Street Goes Risk-On Without Powell’s Pushback: Markets WrapPowell Says Fur

  • Chipotle Profit Hit by Higher Labor Costs

    Chipotle Mexican Grill said that higher costs associated with labor cut into its profit in its most recent quarter, while sales were depressed during the holidays. The burrito chain said Tuesday that staff sick pay and medical expenses contributed to elevated costs during its fourth quarter. Chipotle said that its sales softened in December during the holidays, and a new steak dish didn’t drive as many orders as executives had hoped.

  • Uber earnings preview: Here's what to expect

    Uber (UBER) is set to report its Q4 2022 earnings on Feb. 8 before the market open.

  • Why C3.ai Stock Just Crashed 10%

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has had an amazing run this year. Inspired by the wildfire popularity of ChatGPT, and investor dreams of AI-fueled riches, shares of the artificial intelligence stock were up nearly 150% since the start of this year -- until all of a sudden, C3.ai stock turned tail this morning and retreated.

  • Is Apple (AAPL) a Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Distillate Capital, an investment management firm, released its fourth quarter 2022 investor letter, a copy of the same can be downloaded here. At the end of the fourth quarter, Distillate’s U.S. FSV strategy declined 10.58% on a total return basis net of fees compared to a decline of 18.11% for the S&P 500 benchmark. Better relative […]

  • Why Skyworks Solutions Stock Soared Today

    The wireless communication chip designer posted first-quarter results in the Goldilocks zone -- not too hot, not too cold -- and management saw better days coming in a few months.

  • 12 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to explore some of Ken Fisher’s top dividend stock picks, you can go to 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire investor, author, and philanthropist. He […]

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock continues to sink amid hopes to raise $1 billion in stock sale

    The Yahoo Finance Live team discusses the latest movement downward for Bed Bath & Beyond stock.

  • Hut 8 and US Bitcoin announce merger of equals to create a preeminent digital asset mining, hosting, managed infrastructure operations, and high performance computing organization

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company"), a large, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneer and high performance computing infrastructure provider, and U.S. Data Mining Group, Inc. dba US Bitcoin Corp ("USBTC"), builder and strategic operator of four Bitcoin mining centres across the United States, announced today that each of their Boards of Directors have unanimously approved a definitive business combination agreement (the "Business Combination Agreement")

  • BlackRock Bets Big on These 2 High-Quality and Profitable Stocks

    We’ve seen the markets take a breather recently and that is hardly surprising considering the year-to-date rally. Stocks charged out the gate in 2023 as if in a hurry to consign 2022’s annus horribilis to the history bins. Observing the sharp and abrupt shift in sentiment, BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder has called the surge "extraordinary." However, Rieder, who handles around $2.4 trillion in assets, is not quite ready to get the bull outfit on just yet. Given the widespread compression in p

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Verizon

    The rivalry between AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) has raged for decades. Now that AT&T has divested its media assets, both companies focus primarily on developing 5G broadband.

  • Dow snaps 3-day losing streak after Fed chief Powell says the peak policy interest rate may be higher

    U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday after a volatile session in the wake of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments that inflation will decline significantly in 2023 but more interest-rate hikes will be necessary.

  • AT&T’s stock no longer a buy despite ‘commendable’ performance, analysts say

    AT&T has its act together in wireless, but that's already well understood by Wall Street, according to two analysts.

  • 3 Growth Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many growth-oriented investors flocked toward cryptocurrencies over the past few years as the prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital tokens skyrocketed. As that crypto winter drags on, it might be a good idea to pivot back toward traditional growth stocks. Snowflake eliminates that friction by breaking down the silos, collecting all of the data, and storing it on a cloud-based data warehousing platform that can be easily accessed by third-party apps and data visualization services.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The iconic money manager with a penchant for aggressive growth is staying active as her exchange-traded funds bounce back in 2023.

  • 3M raises dividend to $1.50 a share

    MARKET PULSE 3M Co. (MMM) said late Tuesday its board has declared a dividend of $1.50 a share for the first quarter, up from $1.49 a share. The dividend is payable on March 12 to shareholders of record on Feb.

  • Zoom to Lay Off 15% of Staff, CEO Slashes Salary

    Zoom Video Communications is laying off 1,300 of its employees, or 15%, of its staff, becoming the latest technology company to trim its workforce as it adjusts to more normalized trends after a pandemic-fueled growth spurt. Chief Executive Eric Yuan said Tuesday he was also reducing his salary and forgoing his bonus, joining other corporate leaders across finance and tech to take pay cuts this year. Once a pandemic darling, Zoom grew rapidly during the Covid-19 pandemic, when companies and consumers turned to its videoconferencing software to connect with one another.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Canoo Plunged Today

    Several U.S.-based electric vehicle (EV) stocks were sliding Tuesday morning as investors balance increasing competition against growth initiatives. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and specialty EV maker Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) all sank between about 7% and 8% in early trading. Rivian confirmed it was expanding its product line to include electric bikes, reports Bloomberg.

  • Buying Nvidia Stock on the Dips: Here's the Level to Watch

    Nvidia stock has been trading incredibly well on the long side. Here's where to buy the dip next.