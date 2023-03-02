U.S. markets open in 4 hours 12 minutes

Arm Co-Founder Says UK’s Tech Strategy ‘Couldn’t Be Any Worse’

Agatha Cantrill and Caroline Hepker
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The British government’s long-term technology strategy “couldn’t be any worse than it is at the moment,” Arm Ltd.’s co-founder Jamie Urquhart told Bloomberg Radio this week.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Urquhart, who served as the chip design company’s chief operating officer when it went public in 1998 and now works as an adviser, said there was very little continuity to the UK’s approach to semiconductors.

https://t.co/EQ3B5dsRmVSpotify: https://t.co/YSfUVrnHbxTuneIn: https://t.co/JvwR6cGEp0 pic.twitter.com/ugvA87E8h6

— Bloomberg Radio (@BloombergRadio) March 2, 2023

“Even now we are waiting for the government to come out with a semiconductor strategy,” Urquhart said. “There’s very little here in the UK and on the things we are worried about, the Chinese already own them.”

Urquhart’s comments come in the same week that the Softbank-backed company decided not to list on the London Stock Exchange. Instead Arm will focus on a sole listing in New York later this year, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. This is a blow to UK politicians who were lobbying the home-grown technology giant ahead of its initial public offering.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Trumps U.S. in Key Technology Research, Report Says

    Beijing is dominant in some scientific pursuits and positioned to develop key future breakthroughs, the Australian Strategic Policy Institute reports.

  • Finland’s parliament votes 184-7 to formally authorize NATO accession

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday in Helsinki that adding Finland and Sweden as members was "a top priority" for the alliance. He urged Turkey and Hungary to ratify the Nordic countries' accession.

  • AbbVie Can Write Diversified Growth Story Without Humira, Rest Of The Business Has Strength, Analyst Says

    Guggenheim initiated coverage on AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) with a Buy and a price target of $172 on diversified growth. Investors have "naturally" been focused on Humira's erosion curve as it loses U.S. market exclusivity, but the analyst believes that has led to people overlooking the strength of the rest of AbbVie's business. As the company completed its first decade as an independent company, most of it driven by Humira's remarkable success, the analyst says AbbVie is well positioned to deliver

  • Big Tech on notice as regulators in Africa group to investigate their market conduct

    Several competition watchdogs in Africa plan to collectively interrogate the market conduct of global digital firms, putting big techs like Google and Meta, which have faced investigations and remedial action in other jurisdictions, on alert. The planned investigations follow a decision by the regulators from Kenya, Egypt, Mauritius, Nigeria, South Africa, Morocco, Gambia, Zambia last month to set up a working group for collaboration over concerns related to competition, and consumer welfare in Africa.

  • Buyers Just Piled Into the Stock Market. They Could Drop Out Soon.

    This week, buyers stepped in after a recent slump. at a key level for the S&P 500. There are signs they could head for the exits before long.

  • EU's Vestager says scrutiny of competition in metaverse already needed

    The metaverse, shared virtual worlds accessible via the Internet, is the next digital market to attract regulatory scrutiny, EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Thursday. The metaverse has come into sharper focus since Facebook changed its name to Meta Platforms two years ago to reflect its bet on the new sector as the successor to the mobile internet. "It's already time for us to start asking what healthy competition would look like in the metaverse," Vestager said a conference organised by Keystone Strategy.

  • Daily Crunch: Chase and DoorDash deliver new co-branded credit card with loyalty rewards

    There are indeed some nice perks that come with being a cardholder, but we’ll let Aisha tell you more. Rad Power Bikes is focused on popularizing electric utility bikes for the consumer market. Rebecca reports that the company launched its next-generation RadRunner 3 Plus e-bike today alongside a host of new cargo accessories that will make it easier for riders to cart along pets or haul groceries as they ride.

  • US approves selling Taiwan munitions worth $619 million

    The U.S. has approved more arms sales to Taiwan, including $619 million worth of munitions for F-16 fighter jets, in a decision likely to be yet another point of friction between the U.S. and China, which claims the island as its own territory. The State Department said in a statement Wednesday night it had approved sales of missiles to be used with the F-16s as well as equipment to support the missiles. Taiwan is unofficially supported by the U.S. and has a fleet of F-16s bought from the U.S. Tensions between China and the U.S. are at their highest level in years over American support for the self-governed island, including visits by high-ranking politicians, and a host of other issues, including a suspected Chinese spy balloon that crossed the U.S. before being shot down last month.

  • Rivian Stock Is Tumbling After Earnings. Why Wall Street Isn’t Worried.

    Electric truck start-up Rivian expects to deliver 50,000 units in 2023. Wall Street was looking for closer to 60,000 units. Shares are falling early on Wednesday.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Earnings, 2023 Guidance Roll In

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Is Google A Buy Amid Regulatory Headwinds, Artificial Intelligence Race?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.

  • South Korea financial regulator to clamp down on voice phishing involving cryptocurrencies

    South Korea will expand the existing law on voice phishing to include crypto related phone scams.

  • Viasat (VSAT) Secures UK Regulator Nod for Inmarsat Buyout

    The buyout by Viasat (VSAT) will create a leading communications service provider with complementary assets and enhanced scale for offering affordable, secure and reliable connectivity.

  • Bankman-Fried Proposes Tech Consultants to Advise on Bail Terms

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried offered the names of two technology consultants to help the judge on his criminal fraud case determine appropriate bail restrictions for the FTX co-founder.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersMusk Was Right About Tesla Rivals Losing BillionsChina Leaders Surprised by Pace of Economy’s Reboun

  • Bandwidth (BAND) Partners With AWS to Expand Cloud Adoption

    Bandwidth (BAND) aims to utilize Amazon Chime Software Development Kit to expand its cloud communications ecosystem and accelerate innovation.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy From a Flourishing Security Industry

    Zacks Security industry participants like PANW, FTNT and VRNS are benefiting from the current hybrid working trend and digital transformation wave.

  • India shut off the internet more often than any country—for the fifth year in a row

    Access to the internet is a fundamental right in India, but the country also shut down the web more than others for the fifth straight year in 2022.

  • Headless CMS startup Strapi launches Strapi Cloud

    Strapi is releasing its cloud-hosted version of its popular content management system. With Strapi Cloud, developers don’t have to manage their own servers, as the company handles hosting for you. If you’re not familiar with Strapi, the company has developed one of the leading open source headless CMS.

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals Why Berkshire Hathaway has an $88 Billion Pile of Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For more than a year now, the markets have been preoccupied by the Fed with the focus squarely on inflation’s trajectory and the central bank’s counter measures of rising interest rates. “With this in mind,” says Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, “it is understandable that the market is analyzing every development in these two dynamics within the framework of what it means for the Fed.” However, with the spotlight turned solely on those factors, Adam thinks increasingly prom