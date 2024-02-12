Arm overtakes HSBC, Unilever to become Britain's 4th most valuable company after shares rocket

(Arm)

Arm has overtaken Unilever and HSBC to become the 4th most valuable UK-headquartered company after its Nasdaq-listed shares soared more than 30% when markets opened on Wall Street.

The Cambridge-based chip designer now has a market value of more than $160 billion, putting it behind only UK-headquartered oil giant Shell, gas giant Linde and fellow Cambridge firm AstraZeneca.

Arm shares have more than doubled in the past week as investors were enthused by signs of a rebound in the smartphone market for which it is the predominant chipmaker, as well as hopes raised for the adoption of its technologies in artificial intelligence.

Arm is now within touching distance of overtaking the market value of Intel, America’s best-known chipmaker, which is worth around $180 billion.

Arm was first listed on the London Stock Exchange before being taken private by Japanese firm SoftBank in a £23.4 billion deal in 2016. The semiconductor designer was then floated on the US-based Nasdaq exchange in September last year for more than double the value.

More to follow