Arm Soars After Expansion Into New Markets Buoys Forecast

(Bloomberg) -- Arm Holdings Plc climbed as much as 26% in late trading after the chip designer gave a surprisingly bullish forecast, showing that its push beyond smartphones is helping fuel growth and profitability.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Revenue in the three months ending in March will be $850 million to $900 million, Arm said in a statement Wednesday. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $778 million. Earnings will be roughly 30 cents, excluding some items, well ahead of the 21-cent projection.

The upbeat outlook reflects an expansion by Chief Executive Officer Rene Haas into more markets, including server chips. Haas said that the smartphone market now accounts for less than a third of the company’s sales, underlining how successful he’s been at spreading its bets. Phones also now use more Arm technology per device, helping lift royalties.

The stock rose as high as $96.88 in extended trading following the announcement. It earlier closed at $77.01, up 2.5% this year.

Arm now expects sales of $3.16 billion to $3.21 billion in fiscal 2024, which runs through March. That’s up from a previous range that topped out at $3.08 billion.

Revenue grew 14% to $824 million in the fiscal third quarter. Excluding some items, profit was 29 cents a share. Wall Street had predicted revenue of $760 million and earnings of 25 cents a share.

Arm has an unusual role in the semiconductor industry. It licenses the fundamental set of instructions that software uses to communicate with chips. The company also provides so-called design blocks that companies such as Qualcomm Inc. use to build their products.

Under Haas, Arm has been moving toward providing more complete layouts that can be taken to directly to the manufacturing stage. That shift makes it more useful to some customers, such as cloud computing companies like Amazon.com Inc., but also more of a rival to some traditional clients, like Qualcomm.

Story continues

Cambridge, England-based Arm is still 90%-owned by SoftBank Group Corp., which acquired the business in 2016 for $32 billion. An initial public offering last year raised $4.9 billion, marking the biggest debut on a US exchange in 2023.

Arm’s licensing sales rose 18% to $354 million last quarter, and royalty revenue gained 11% to $470 million.

Arm’s customer list spans the technology industry. Apple Inc. uses its instruction set for the processors that power the iPhone and Mac computers. Amazon relies on Arm designs for its Graviton server processors for data centers. And Qualcomm and MediaTek Inc. are major users of Arm’s blueprints for smartphone processors.

(Updates shares starting in first paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.