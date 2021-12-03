'Arma 3' and 'DayZ' add BattlEye anti-cheat support through Valve Proton

While there are still many unknowns about Steam Deck ’s library of games, you can add four titles to the list that will work on day one. On Friday, Valve said Arma 3, DayZ, Unturned and Planetside 2 now all feature working BattlEye anti-cheat support when playing them through Proton. They join Ark: Survival Evolved and Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord for a total of six Windows titles that Linux users can play through the compatibility layer without the anti-cheat software causing issues.

No matter how you frame it, only four new titles joining the compatibility list is a modest addition, particularly when you consider Valve said in November BattlEye integration on Proton had progressed to the point where all a developer had to do was contact the company to enable the feature within their game. The current list also doesn’t cover some of the most popular online multiplayer games on Steam, including the likes of Rainbow Six Siege and PUBG. We still don’t have a full picture of all the games that will work with Steam Deck’s Linux-based operating system, but that’s something Valve promised to clear up through a new verification program before the handheld launches in early 2022 .