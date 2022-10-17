U.S. markets closed

ARMA International Announces Plans to Develop a Partnership with Leadership Through Data (LTD) to Provide Training Courses to Members

ARMA International
·4 min read

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2022 / Today ARMA International announced plans to develop a new partnership with Leadership Through Data (LTD) to offer world class information management training courses to their members. The relationship will allow ARMA members to keep up to date with their professional development by offering them a variety of training courses; including but not limited to, Microsoft 365, Data protection, Ethics and other soft skills, and Information Governance training. Members will have access to live virtual courses led by hands on instructors providing targeted training. LTD is a CPD accredited training company specializing in the development and delivery of information management courses and system training. All courses come with CPD accreditation and a certificate of achievement as proof of completion.

Riemer Communications, Monday, October 17, 2022, Press release picture
Riemer Communications, Monday, October 17, 2022, Press release picture

"We are delighted to be continuing to add value for our members with plans for our new relationship with Leadership Through Data. With changes in technology and policy happening so fast, it is extremely important for our industry to keep up to date with this information. The training courses offered by LTD are the perfect answer to a rapidly expanding industry, so we are delighted to able to offer them to our members," said Nathan Hughes, Executive Director, ARMA International.

The list of courses that will be provided as part of the partnership are:

  • Microsoft 365 SharePoint Fundamentals Training

  • Microsoft 365 Teams Information Protection Training

  • Microsoft 365 SharePoint Records Management Training

  • Microsoft 365 Information Architecture Training

  • Microsoft 365 Audit & Investigation Training

  • GDPR Training

"It has been an ambition of mine to offer LTD courses to Information Managers in North America, and our relationship with ARMA International is an exciting opportunity. They have an amazing reputation, super nice people to work with and we look forward to providing these opportunities as we expand our high-class training and consultancy to ARMA members," said Jacqueline Stockwell - CEO & Founder of Leadership Through Data (LTD) during the announcement at ARMA International's InfoCon 2022 conference taking place in Nashville, TN. "Furthering our attendance here at the ARMA InfoCon 2022, we will continue to work together at future events to offer excellent presentations. I am excited to see what the future holds."

All Leadership Through Data training courses are conducted live via Microsoft Teams with a professional and qualified trainer. Alternatively, training courses can be booked to suit a companies need for In House Training and can be conducted in-person. The courses that Leadership through Data provide are conducted in small groups of no more than 15-20 face-to-face and 8 virtually, allowing individuals to truly focus and learn the information they need to ensure maximum retention.

High-class workbooks are provided to each course attendee which guides them through the course material. This allows the trainee to look back and refresh their memory of the training material if needed afterwards. All Microsoft 365 training courses (apart from Microsoft 365 Teams Information Protection Training) are conducted in a demo Microsoft 365 training environment, so employers need not fear about any breakages to their system.

Leadership Through Data (LTD) are a family run Information Management and Governance training and consultancy Company. All LTD courses are designed by information managers and industry leading professionals. Leadership through data has a long-standing relationship with Microsoft and has been working closely with them since 2019. Their training methods are based on the psychology of teaching and how people learn and are available to the USA, UK, Australia and New Zealand. Trainers ensure that delegates learn ‘all they need to know' to be confident in their area of work. LTD use pictorial slides to increase learning retention as up to 60% of the population are visual learners. https://www.leadershipthroughdata.com/

ARMA International (www.arma.org), formed in 1955, is the world's leading membership organization serving almost 5,000 professionals who manage and govern information in 52 countries. Members represent the community of records management, information management, and information governance professionals who harness the benefits and reduce the risks of information. ARMA provides information professionals with the resources, tools, and training they need to effectively manage records and information within an established information governance framework. Works that are associated with the framework include the Principles, the Information Governance Implementation Model, and the Information Governance Body of Knowledge (IGBOK). ARMA recognizes professionals who have mastered these concepts through the Information Governance Professional (IGP) Certification.

For further information, contact:
Amy Riemer
Media Relations
ARMA International
amy@riemercommunications.com

or

Mady Lawes
Contact Marketing Manager
Leadership Through Data
mady@leadershipthroughdata.co.uk

SOURCE: ARMA International



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/720721/ARMA-International-Announces-Plans-to-Develop-a-Partnership-with-Leadership-Through-Data-LTD-to-Provide-Training-Courses-to-Members

