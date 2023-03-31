Arma Services Inc. Addresses CE Designation And Provides Update On Matter

Las Vegas, Nevada --News Direct-- ARMA SERVICES, INC.

McapMediaWire -- Arma Services Inc. (OTC: ARMV) would like to provide a comprehensive update to its shareholders, partners, and the broader community concerning the Caveat Emptor designation recently issued by OTC Markets.

The company was notified on March 28th of the caveat emptor status, and immediately responded to OTC Markets Group in the best interest of shareholders and the possible public interest concern.

The company has been diligently providing all internal documentation, proof of contracts, products, and engagements pro-actively and upon request. Arma Services Inc. is committed to transparency and open communication with all relevant parties throughout this process.

The OTC Markets Group may review a Caveat Emptor designation upon the company's request and has the discretion to remove the designation if deemed appropriate. Arma has proactively engaged with all relevant parties, aiming for an early review to expedite the removal of the caveat emptor status.

As a proud issuer on the OTC Markets exchange, Arma Services Inc. is determined to resolve this matter as swiftly and efficiently as possible. In the meantime, the company would like to assure the public that business operations will continue as usual, and the management team remains dedicated to upholding the company's values and commitments.

The Company would like to inform the investment community that all past, and future contracts and agreements will be posted in an 8-K to comply with all the regulatory bodies. As well as for investors to review so the that it may have total transparency with the investment community moving forward.

About Arma Services Inc.

At Arma Services Inc., we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of the battle against climate change. Our mission is clear: to develop carbon offset projects that are not only effective, but also highly valuable. Our expertise lies in the forestry, agriculture, and technology sectors, where we use our proprietary AI software to ensure that the carbon credits we create are of the highest quality.

Story continues

Our commitment to transparency and analytics is second to none, and we are proud to say that our clients trust us to deliver the best possible results. By using cutting-edge technology, we can measure the impact of our carbon offset projects in real time, providing our clients with the data they need to make informed decisions about their carbon footprint.

We believe that our work is not just a business, but a responsibility. As a public company, we are dedicated to making a positive impact on the environment and on the world at large. By expanding our portfolio of high value removals carbon offsets, we are taking a crucial step in the right direction. At Arma Services Inc., we are committed to a better future for all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company has tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "potential," and similar expressions. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to it.

Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or advise in the event of any change, addition, or alteration to the information catered in this Press Release, including such forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Arma Services, Inc.

7260 West Azure Drive |Suite 140| Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 89130

Phone. 1.725.235.7766

Email. info@armaoffsets.com

Website. www.armaoffsets.com

SOURCE Arma Services Inc.

Contact Details

Arma Services, Inc.

info@armaoffsets.com

Company Website

http://armaoffsets.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/arma-services-inc-addresses-ce-designation-and-provides-update-on-matter-137625614