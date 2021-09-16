Armanino Launches Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Advisory Practice, Empowering Clients to Fully Realize Their Social and Environmental Impact Goals

B Corporation®-Certified Firm Adds Internationally Recognized Sustainability Expert Kris Russell to ESG Team

SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced the launch of its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Advisory Services practice. Armanino helps organizations across industries address ESG-related concerns such as corporate social responsibility and environmental sustainability in their business operations and offers visibility and validation of ESG practices and commitments to balance purpose, people and profit.



“As a certified B Corporation, Armanino cares deeply about sustainable and equitable business practices, and we’re excited to help clients with their ESG efforts,” said Matt Armanino, CEO of Armanino LLP. “More than ever, business success is tied to responsible business practices, as consumers become increasingly aware of how companies can drive progress on environmental and social issues. We’re poised to make a positive impact on clients who want to lead the way in ESG and become resilient so that they can thrive no matter what environmental and social challenges come their way.”

As the only top-25 CPA firm that is B Corporation certified, Armanino is uniquely qualified to guide organizations through the process of meeting ESG standards and reporting activities to stakeholders and regulatory agencies. Through its ESG Advisory Services practice, Armanino helps clients develop sustainability programs and achieve industry certifications, creating positive impacts across their value chain.

“We are here to provide our clients with the confidence to proceed on their ESG journeys and set ambitious goals,” said Mary Tressel, Executive Director of the Armanino Foundation, who serves as the leader of Armanino’s ESG Advisory Services team. “Our experts help CFOs navigate an often-confusing sustainability landscape, counseling on which certifications are best for their company or industry and which tax credits they qualify for. We provide the comprehensive guidance and roadmaps they need to incorporate their ESG goals into their strategic plans and achieve material return on their investments.”

Story continues

Helping clients no matter where they are on the path toward sustainability and resiliency, Armanino offers corporate assessments to benchmark impact and provide insight into business areas ripe for improvement, all while making sense of numerous methodologies in the market.

Armanino provides roadmaps to pave the way for ESG program development, program management and technology solution implementation, with advanced tax strategy, internal audit, reporting technology and outsourcing capabilities at hand. The team also consults on ESG certifications and disclosure frameworks, helping clients meet B Corporation, Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), FSB Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) certification requirements.

Adding considerable strength to Armanino’s ESG Advisory Services practice is Kris Russell, Senior Manager of Environmental Consulting. Russell joins Armanino after serving as Environmental Program Manager at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), where he managed and implemented sustainability programs for more than 20 years.

“Helping clients meet global sustainable development standards aligns with Armanino’s commitment to using business for good,” said Russell. “We also have a deep bench of experts who understand industry-specific challenges, tax credits and reporting requirements. Armanino truly partners with clients to create thriving ecosystems of business, communities and nature, and I’m thrilled to be a part of an entrepreneurial, innovative team that’s leading the way toward sustainability.”

Russell helped DFW become the first carbon-neutral airport in North America and the largest accredited airport in the world, earning a 2020 United Nations Global Climate Action Award. His expertise includes environmental strategy development, project management, planning, permitting and reporting experience aligned with the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals. Russell also has experience with environmental policy and regulatory compliance with state and federal agencies.

To learn more about Armanino’s ESG Advisory Services offerings, visit: https://www.armaninollp.com/services/advisory/environmental-social-governance/

About Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP (www.armaninollp.com) is one of the 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. The firm extends its global services to more than 100 countries through its membership in Moore Global, one of the world's major accounting and consulting membership organizations. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group (www.amfmediagroup.com), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital (www.intersectcapitalllc.com) is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.

Kyle McGuire, AMF Media Group

925.790.2788

kyle@amfmediagroup.com



