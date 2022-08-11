Armanino Named Workday Services Partner

Armanino

Accounting and Consulting Firm Expands Partnership With Workday to Include Financial Management Suite

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced that it has been named a Workday services partner. Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. Currently, Armanino is a Workday Adaptive Planning Channel partner, and through this expanded partnership, Armanino will be able to help customers successfully deploy Workday Financial Management.



Workday Financial Management and Workday Adaptive Planning support a full range of financial processes that help provide real-time operational visibility along with the speed and agility to plan for and adapt to business growth and change. With this expanded relationship, Armanino will be able to deploy Workday’s best in class tools for the office of the CFO. The broadening of the partnership will deepen Armanino’s investment in advisory services, strategic technology roadmap building, back-office solutions enablement and services for Workday prospects and customers.

“We're excited to expand our partnership with Armanino due to their foundation of relationships with finance organizations and CFOs across the country, as well as their long-term experience deploying Workday Adaptive Planning for hundreds of customers,” said Webb Armentrout, group vice president, global partners at Workday. “We look forward to the value Armanino will bring to organizations seeking to streamline their finance functions with Workday.”

A longstanding Workday Adaptive Planning partner, Armanino has been named a winner of various top partner awards, including previous Workday Adaptive Planning Partner of the Year and Partner of the Region: Americas awards. Armanino is also accredited as a Premier partner in Workday’s Adaptive Planning Partner Accreditation Program.

Story continues

“We understand the pain points CFOs and finance organizations face every day, including financial planning, financial analysis, data consolidation, analytics, reporting, internal controls, data security and more, so being able to deploy an extended suite of finance solutions is an exciting step,” said Scott Schimberg, technology consulting partner at Armanino. “We are eager to implement a broader range of Workday solutions that help our clients scale their businesses and streamline their operations.”

Learn more about Armanino’s Workday solutions for CFOs and business leaders.

About Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP ( www.armaninollp.com ) is one of the 20 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. A certified B Corporation®, Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. Armanino is an independent member firm of Moore North America Inc. (MNA), which is itself a regional member of Moore Global Network Limited (MGNL), one of the world's major accounting and consulting membership organizations. All the firms associated with MNA and MGNL are independent entities, owned and managed in each location. Their membership in, or association with, MNA or MGNL should not be construed as constituting or implying any partnership between them. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group ( www.amfmediagroup.com ), a media and communications services agency.

Media Contact:

Kyle McGuire, AMF Media Group

925.790.2788

kyle@amfmediagroup.com



