Armanino Recognized as Sage Intacct VAR Partner of the Year 2021

Armanino
·3 min read

Firm Earns Accolade for Eighth Time

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced it has been named the 2021 Sage Intacct VAR Partner of the Year, marking the eighth time Armanino has received this honor.

“We’re incredibly honored to be named the Sage Intacct VAR Partner of the Year once again this year, continuing a long history of helping clients implement leading cloud accounting solutions such as Sage Intacct to optimize their approach to finance,” said Scott Schimberg, consulting partner at Armanino and Sage Intacct deployment lead.

“Sage has built robust channel programs designed to knock down barriers and foster a network of business partners that deliver comprehensive, high-quality services, support and software to help companies get maximum value from Sage products,” said Nancy Teixeira, VP of North America partner strategy and sales at Sage. “This year’s winners of the Sage Intacct Partner Awards have excelled during these unprecedented times and put a true focus on meeting the needs of customers and ensuring they are getting the most from Sage Intacct. Our relationship with Armanino is an example of what great partnerships can be and we thank them for their continued presence in Sage’s trusted network.”

“Achieving VAR Partner of the Year again in 2021 is a testament to our expertise with Sage Intacct and reinforces the value we bring to clients through this outstanding solution. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Sage and to serve as strategic advisors for our clients as they seek out best-in-class accounting solutions,” noted Lindy Antonelli, consulting partner at Armanino and Sage Intacct business development lead.

Armanino’s Sage Intacct implementation and integration consulting practice helps growing companies address scalability issues by deploying the solution with integration packs that improve productivity and quality and timeliness of decision-making information. The firm also offers a host of integration packs for Sage Intacct, including Salesforce, SAP Concur, Workday Adaptive Planning, BlackLine, LeafLogix and CSV Imports. And, the firm’s 990 Nonprofit Dashboard for Sage Intacct is custom-built with nonprofit organizations in mind.

Additionally, Armanino has developed a training resource, Armanino Academy, where individuals can learn how to use the Sage Intacct system more effectively.

Learn more about Sage Intacct and how it can streamline financial processes and provide real-time financial and operational insights.

About Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP (www.armaninollp.com) is one of the 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. A certified B Corporation®, Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. Armanino is an independent member firm of Moore North America Inc. (MNA), which is itself a regional member of Moore Global Network Limited (MGNL), one of the world's major accounting and consulting membership organizations. All the firms associated with MNA and MGNL are independent entities, owned and managed in each location. Their membership in, or association with, MNA or MGNL should not be construed as constituting or implying any partnership between them. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group (www.amfmediagroup.com), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital (www.intersectcapitalllc.com) is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.

Kyle McGuire, AMF Media Group
925.790.2788
kyle@amfmediagroup.com


